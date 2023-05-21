Favorite places for sex | Fun

A survey shows which are the favorite places for intimate relationships!

Source: Shutterstock/Malysheva Liudmyla

Although the bedroom is a common place for intimate relationships, today there are absolutely no rules. Moreover, more and more people have the need to make love in other places. The latest survey showed that the majority of respondents (80 percent) like to have intimate relationships outside the home.

It also found that 85 percent generally become more intimate while on vacation, regardless of gender, while 72 percent of couples prefer to experiment while traveling.

The survey, conducted by Passport Photo Online, decided to survey 1,000 Americans about their sexual preferences. As for intimate aids on vacation, 50 percent of people declared that lubricants are their favorite. Then came the foreplay with 49 percent of the votes, while the seductive underwear took 46 percent of them. To our great surprise, only 37 percent of those surveyed like to play with toys while traveling.

When it comes to places, the most popular are hotel rooms (75%), followed by showers or bathtubs with 65%. Other places include tents (60%) and cars with 39%.

And what are your favorite places for intimate relationships?

