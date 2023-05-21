Home » The Bridge’s hegemony is over! We would easily die on the deck, Kudláčková sneers
The Bridge's hegemony is over! We would easily die on the deck, Kudláčková sneers

The Bridge’s hegemony is over! We would easily die on the deck, Kudláčková sneers

The 28-year-old representative wore the Slavia jersey this year after four seasons abroad. “As soon as I returned, I said that I was coming back for the title. But I really didn’t think that we would be talking like this in the first season. Unreal feelings. I don’t even know what to say,” she rejoiced.

During the reign of Most, Slavia lost to Baník six times in the final. And the North Bohemians were dangerously close in return. “After all the lost finals, I thought to myself, ‘Oh, it’s here again.’ But I still believed. The whole team believed. We were willing to die on the scoreboard so that Most did not win the tenth title in a row,” confided Kudláčková, who was enjoying the post-match moments with champagne in hand. “It will be a big celebration. And a really long one, especially from my side,” she grinned.

Photo: Jan Šťastný, CTK

Handball players Slavia celebrate the title after 13 years, they broke the reign of Most.

The final also brought goodbyes on both sides. Coach Jan Salač is leaving Slavia, who will be replaced by long-time player, coach and sports director of men’s Dukla Daniel Čurda. “For me, this means perhaps one of the highlights of my coaching career. Although there have been a few successes, this is currently the most. I’m happy as a flea,” Salač gushed.

From Most, for example, movers Cholevová and Andrýsková go abroad. And goalkeeper Dominika Müllnerová, who has won all nine titles for the Black Angels so far, ends her career at the age of 31.

Photo: Jan Šťastný, CTK

Disappointed Mostu handball players (from left) Petra Maňáková and Charlotte Cholevová.

“Unfortunately, not everything in life works out perfectly. But it was a beautiful 12 years in Most. I am extremely grateful that I could play here and experience so much here,” said the sad goalkeeper. “Congratulations to Slavia, they prepared well for us and deservedly won,” praised Müllnerová

The North Bohemians experienced a difficult season. They struggled in the Champions League and due to the heavy workload, they suffered from a number of injuries. “We were hoping that these troubles would leave us. But Andrýsková was injured during the week, Mikulčík was injured at the beginning of the match. Terrible changes, madman. But hats off to the girls, they fought until the last second,” Mostec coach Jiří Tancoš assessed. He also ends up on the substitutes’ bench and will be replaced by former representative Vladimír Šuma.

