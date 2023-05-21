Home » Top 10 books on delusion
Top 10 books on delusion

by admin
Disappointment is a psychological phenomenon that occurs when our expectations and hopes are dashed by a situation or a person. Psychologically, disappointment can be considered a negative emotional reaction that arises from the discrepancy between what we expect and actual reality.

What are books about delusion about?

In this collection of books you will find a variety of titles that explore the topic of overcoming delusions and, in general, the phenomenon of psychological delusion itself. These are texts that can offer insights and strategies to help readers navigate these difficult experiences.

Topics covered

Some books focus on dealing with personal disappointments, such as failed relationships or broken dreams. They offer practical advice and emotional support to help people recover and move forward. Other titles on the list explore the broader concept of disappointment, not limited to individual experiences. They shed light on the human tendency to hold false beliefs or unrealistic expectations, whether in relationships, career or personal aspirations.
In general there are self-help books, personal narratives or books with a more psychological approach. Despite their differences, all of these books share a common goal of helping readers deal with the challenges of delusion.

Length of books and publication dates

In terms of book length, the titles in this collection range from relatively shorter works to more extensive explorations. The shortest book is around 120 pages, while the longest is over 280 pages. Most books fall into the 140 to 220 page range.
Some books are relatively older, with editions released as early as 2007, while others are newer, with editions released as early as 2021.

Potential gaps in the list

While the list covers a wide range of perspectives and approaches to overcoming delusions and delusions, there are some aspects that could be explored further. For example, the list focuses primarily on personal disappointments and disappointments, such as those related to relationships, dreams, and aspirations. However, it would be useful to include books that address other areas of life, such as professional disappointments or “collective” disappointments, such as those that can involve the social sphere and therefore entire groups of people.

List of the best books on disappointment on Amazon

Now the list of the top 10 books on delusion that can be found on Amazon:

FAQ books on delusion

What are the top three books on disappointment on Amazon?

What is the best book about life’s disappointments?

What is the best book for overcoming delusions?

What’s the best book about the disappointments of aspiring artists?

What is the best book about heartbreak?

What is the best book about personal delusions by an author?

What is the best book about disappointments and defeats in life?

What’s the best book about disappointments and broken dreams?

Summary table of the best books on delusion

Title Author Edition Pages
Trust and distrust. Learn from life’s disappointments Krishnananda; Amana; Carnaghi, G. (translator) 2007 160
Overcome disappointments. Countermoves to overcome them and not get poisoned life Chapaux-Morelli, Pascale; Murrali, Eugenio 2017 142
Mom I want to be an artist! Instructions to avoid disappointment Bonami, Francis 2013 158
How to get over a heartbreak: Get over your ex (or ex) quickly. Stop suffering and find mental serenity again…. NLP techniques to heal your heart. Bagnoli, Michael 123
The novel of my delusions. Pretty long story Tofano, Sergio 2018 140
New Sentimental Dictionary. Disappointments, defeats and passions of a lifetime Mughini, Giampiero 2021 288
I’m Letting You Go Now: How to Find Yourself After a Breakup L, Antonia 150
Faith for the future. Get over the pain, confusion, and disappointment of broken dreams Veach, Chad 2019 216
The balon theory. How to save years and disappointments in the sentimental field Stacchini, Cristina; Stracqualursi, Luisa 2016 128
The way of trust and love. The “little way” of Therese of Lisieux Phillip, Jacques 2015 214
