Top 10 books on delusion

Disappointment is a psychological phenomenon that occurs when our expectations and hopes are dashed by a situation or a person. Psychologically, disappointment can be considered a negative emotional reaction that arises from the discrepancy between what we expect and actual reality.

What are books about delusion about?

In this collection of books you will find a variety of titles that explore the topic of overcoming delusions and, in general, the phenomenon of psychological delusion itself. These are texts that can offer insights and strategies to help readers navigate these difficult experiences.

Topics covered

Some books focus on dealing with personal disappointments, such as failed relationships or broken dreams. They offer practical advice and emotional support to help people recover and move forward. Other titles on the list explore the broader concept of disappointment, not limited to individual experiences. They shed light on the human tendency to hold false beliefs or unrealistic expectations, whether in relationships, career or personal aspirations.

In general there are self-help books, personal narratives or books with a more psychological approach. Despite their differences, all of these books share a common goal of helping readers deal with the challenges of delusion.

Length of books and publication dates

In terms of book length, the titles in this collection range from relatively shorter works to more extensive explorations. The shortest book is around 120 pages, while the longest is over 280 pages. Most books fall into the 140 to 220 page range.

Some books are relatively older, with editions released as early as 2007, while others are newer, with editions released as early as 2021.

Potential gaps in the list

While the list covers a wide range of perspectives and approaches to overcoming delusions and delusions, there are some aspects that could be explored further. For example, the list focuses primarily on personal disappointments and disappointments, such as those related to relationships, dreams, and aspirations. However, it would be useful to include books that address other areas of life, such as professional disappointments or “collective” disappointments, such as those that can involve the social sphere and therefore entire groups of people.

