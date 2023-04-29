Unemployment drops in March and stands at 10% nationwide

The unemployment figure corresponding to March 2023 remained at 10%, which means a reduction of 2.1% compared to the same month last year. This was reported by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane).

With this, a favorable indicator for the national economy is known, hit by inflationary phenomena that are evident almost worldwide.

Women continue with higher unemployment rates

At 12.9% is the national unemployment rate for women. Men, for their part, are at 7.9%. While it is true that the female unemployment figure is lower than last year, the number is still worrying.

“Women led the increase in employment: of the 1.1 million new employed, 659,000 were women. It is mainly explained by the Administration, education and health care branch,” Dane explained.

Which are the cities with the worst unemployment indicators?

With the most critical unemployment rate at the national level, Quibdó (Chocó) has a result of 29.7%. Almost ten points away, Ibagué (Tolima) appears in the ranking with 19.2%. Rioacha (La Guajira) has 17.4%.

The cities with the best performance in their labor market are: Santa Marta (9.6%), Medellín (10.1%) and Pereira (10.2%).