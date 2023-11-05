The Power of Breath: Techniques and Benefits for Optimal Health

“Breathe” well, because it is fundamental for health: techniques and benefits, a panacea for the body

When health is within reach of our noses it means we are breathing well. Let us learn to do it right and decipher all the benefits.

Ancient civilizations – and also ancient oriental disciplines – have always taught us that breath it is something very important for meditation but also for health itself. The first breath is the sign of life. This is a bridge between the body and the mind the breath. The right key to health and well-being is breathing. If we learn to practice this vital act in the correct way, our body will certainly benefit in terms of health. Especially in those subjects who have heart failure, breathing techniques are a very important medicine.

Breathing is also associated with good quality sleep. If you want to sleep well you need to learn to breathe. In fact, to reduce the problem of insomnia – which afflicts many – measures must be taken breathing exercises for 15-20 minutes before going to sleep. An ally against anxiety and oxygen for the brain, this is also breathing. Precisely the discipline of Yoga teaches us that breathing is very important and that it should be practiced for at least 10 minutes a day. So here’s what to do to make breathing an ally in our daily life and making sure we practice it consistently will benefit our body and mind a lot.

Breathing exercises:

The first exercise consists of lying on the ground – completely relaxing the body – with eyes closed, arms at your sides, palms of your hands towards the sky, legs apart and feet facing outwards. At this point begin to inspire and exhale – storing air and eliminating air – deeply until the breathing becomes more and more calm. Let’s make sure we perform at least eight breaths of this type and our body will have a great benefit. The second exercise consists – always in the previous lying position – in concentrating on letting the air out with your exhalations alternating inhalation with exhalation, this practice helps meditation greatly.

It is therefore very important to concentrate on doing the air comes out, the carbon dioxide that we eliminate. It is very important to re-establish this balance since we often give more time to storing air rather than expelling it. The third exercise consists instead in practicing the yoga position. So sitting, legs crossed and back straight. Use your right hand to close your nostrils. Start by closing only the right nostril and breathing through the left one. When the lungs are well filled with air we hold our breath for a couple of seconds. Repeat the exercise by inverting the nostril, in an alternation of breathing through the right nostril and the left nostril. Practice this exercise 4 times. The breath is very relaxing and gives a lot of energy.

In conclusion, breathing is not just a necessary act for survival but also has numerous health benefits. Through proper breathing techniques, we can improve our sleep, reduce anxiety, and provide our brain with the oxygen it needs. Incorporating breathing exercises into our daily life, such as those practiced in yoga, can have a significant positive impact on our overall well-being. So, let’s take a deep breath and reap the benefits for our body and mind.

