Below are the latest from the fields on Milan-Atalantacollected by TMW correspondents:

▪ Milan-Atalanta – Friday 17 February, 8.45 pm, Meazza stadium
▪ Referee Maurizio Mariani, from the Aprilia section
▪ Standings: Milan 44 points, Atalanta 41 points
Maignan is back as owner, Bennacer and Calabria do not recover
After 5 months Maignan should finally return to the starting lineup. For the rest of the form and players confirmed with respect to the match against Monza: in front of the French goalkeeper the trio Kalulu-Thiaw-Tomori, then Krunic and Tonali in the midfield with Theo on the left and Messias-Saelemaekers on the right. Usually trident in front with Leao and Brahim Diaz behind Giroud. Bennacer and Calabria do not recover.

Zappacosta and Maehle starting on the wings, Soppy on the bench
Gasperini finds De Roon and Scalvini, both absent due to disqualification against Lecce. Doubtful trident for the nerazzurri, we are moving towards the confirmation of Lookman and Hojlund with Ederson on the trocar. Toloi, Palomino and Scalvini will go to protect Musso, while the Dutch couple formed by De Roon-Koopmeiners will return to the control room. Zappacosta and Maehle will play on the outside lanes instead.

