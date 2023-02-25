These “eternal” rival basketball players will play in Svetislav Pešić’s team on Monday.

Source: MN Press

The Serbian national team will receive reinforcements from Crvena zvezda Meridianbet and Partizan after the setback against Greece, and before the match against Great Britain on Monday, in which victory is imperative for qualifying for this year’s World Championship (August 25 – September 10).

After the Euroleague matches between Zvezda and Partizan on Thursday and Friday, Svetislav Pešić’s team will be joined by three red and white players, Filip Petrushev, Luka Mitrović i Ognjen Dobrićas well as the tandem of black and white, Aleksa Avramović i Uroš Trifunović. Zvezda’s leader was on the wider list Nemanja Nedović and Partizan’s shooter Danilo Anđušićbut they will not be in the team, unlike Marko Gudurić, who remained in Belgrade after he celebrated with Fenerbahçe on the Partizan floor and was declared MVP of the Euroleague.

Sa druge strane, “Sports journal” announced that Nikola Milutinov and Dejan Davidovac will return to Moscow due to VTB League commitments with CSKA. They played in Greece on Friday.

The Serbian national team is currently third in the standings, with a score of 5-4, behind Latvia (8-1) and Greece (6-3), which have already qualified for Mundobasket. On the other hand, the Belgians have a score of 4-5 and won the duel with our team, so they are hoping for another setback for Svetislav Pešić’s team. In that case, a victory against Turkey at home will be enough for Belgium to go to the World Cup. Of course, such an outcome would be an absolute sensation, but the arrival of the “eternal” players shows that the “mobilization” of the best available assets of Pešić in the fight to go to the World Cup after shock-defeat against Greece.

The duel between Serbia and Great Britain will be played on Monday at 20:00 in the “Aleksandar Nikolić” hall, and we hope that our team will fulfill the role of the absolute favorite and, with the stands filled, certify the “visa” to go to the biggest competition this year.