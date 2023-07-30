The Psychology of Cleaning: How Tidying Up Improves Your Mood

Cleaning the House: A Decisive Support to Mood, According to Psychotherapist Study

Cleaning the house is often seen as a tiresome activity that few people enjoy. However, recent studies suggest that cleaning not only benefits the house itself but also has a significant impact on one’s mood and overall well-being.

The importance of cleaning different sections of the house has gained prominence over the years. Keeping a clean and organized environment has become a priority for many individuals. It is believed that the act of cleaning the house can have positive effects on our mood and emotions.

Psychotherapist Silvia Pasqualini, founder of the YouTube channel “The body and the mind” recently shed light on the benefits of cleaning the house. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that cleaning the house provides a sense of satisfaction and improves one’s mood.

According to Pasqualini, seeing a neat and clean area reduces the burden of visual stimuli that are constantly transferred to the brain. Cleaning not only has a visual impact but also allows individuals to streamline complexities in their daily lives, resulting in a calmer state of mind. This, in turn, leads to reduced stress and anxiety levels.

The effect of cleanliness goes beyond just the physical environment. Pasqualini believes that the state of our apartment reflects the state of our mind. By creating order in our environment, we allow our brain to function more efficiently and reduce the difficulties in finding what we need. Additionally, having a clean and organized home provides a sense of stability and control, allowing individuals not to be overwhelmed by events.

Overall, the findings by Silvia Pasqualini highlight the significant role that cleaning the house plays in improving one’s mood and mental well-being. While initially seen as a mundane activity, it is now recognized as a crucial element in taking care of one’s overall health.

So, the next time you feel the need to clean, remember that you are not only tidying up your physical space but also giving your mood a decisive boost. Embrace the benefits of cleaning and enjoy the peace and serenity that comes with a clean and organized home.

