the quarrel, the stolen keys and the ambush at dawn in my sleep. The last hours of Sofia Castelli

Milan – “You took the life of a girl who it was sunny, he had so many goals and projects and all of them you took everything away. You took her away from her parents, brother and friends. I wish you loneliness, so that you take your own life. Sofia, my dear friend, you will have justice. Rest in peace, sun.”

Thus writes Asia, a friend of Sofia Castelli, on Instagram, addressing first her killer and then her. He is one of many angry messages for the umpteenth feminicide, of hatred towards the killer and affection for the victim and his family, which multiply on social networks and at home, the former virtual and the latter on tickets attached to bouquets of roses. Hanging on the gate of the condominium in Corso Roma 100 in Cologno Monzese where yesterday dawn was killed the 20-year-old, after a night of fun. The latest stories published by the young on Instagram show the trail of discotheque ‘The Beach Club – Milan’ in via Corelli where the girl had gone with a group of friends.

Zakaria Atqaoui, the 23-year-old with whom he had had a relationship and what has confessed to the crime a few hours later, he wasn’t with them. This was confirmed by the carabinieri and also by a local worker: “she was with her friends, her ex-boyfriend was not there”. At 5.58, time written by Sofia herself, the girl capture the sunrise as it returns home and always publishes it on social media: in the center of the image, a building that is located a few tens of meters from his home. The last photo and the last dawn of her life. Because shortly after returning to her apartment with a friend of hers who had spent the night with her, she was killed.

The carabinieri of the Sesto San Giovanni Company are at work to reconstruct what happened in those moments and to verify how much Zakaria Atqaoui would have recorded during the interrogation of the prosecutor Emma Gambardella, at the end of which he was subjected to arrest as a suspect in the crime and taken to prison, in view of the validation hearing scheduled for tomorrow. The 23-year-old has met Sofia on Friday afternoon at the girl’s house: the clarification meeting actually lasted very little, because the twenty-year-old, in the presence of her friend, would have put at the door; in those minutes, however, the Italian-Moroccan would have succeeded to take possession of the set of keys then used yesterday’s dawn for enter the apartment without being noticed, it is not known whether before or after the return of the two friends. So yes it would be straight into the room in which Sofia slept and would have it stabbed multiple times in the throat with a blade found near the bed; the fact that the other girlThat was resting in another room, did not notice anything suggests that the twenty-year-old was attacked in her sleep.

The declarations of the self-confessed offender will be scrutinized with extreme attention by the carabinieri of the Sesto San Giovanni Company: the alternative to the theft of the keys is that Atqaoui had some made a copy at the time when he assiduously frequented the fourth floor of Corso Roma 100, welcomed almost like a son by Sofia’s parents. The findings of the specialists of the Scientific Investigation Section went on for hours.

Late in the morning, three girlfriends of the girl approach the gate, then sit down at the bus stop opposite. “Sofia is gone and we can’t think of anything else. We are 20 years old, we are shocked. It is too much pain to bear. Please do not ask us questions”. Others describe her: “Sofia loved to go out and have fun, she wanted to go out, attend always different clubs, she was an easy-going and sunny girl”. Roberta, her resident, remembers her “breathtaking beauty: I dare not imagine the pain of the family”. The uncle he looks at the gate, heartbroken. THE parents they are returning from Sardinia col little brother: father Diego (employee of a chemical company), mother Daniela (educator in a kindergarten) and Sofia’s little brother had been there since Thursday to celebrate the 50th wedding anniversary of their maternal grandparents.

Student of Sociology at Bicocca after graduating from the Besta high schoolworked in a supermarket of Cologno and had recently started doing the educator in a summer camp. “He had so many dreams, so many plans. Died with her.” The friends do not give peace: “There are no words to describe all this, rest in peace Sofi, you will always be the most beautiful angel”, Giulia’s agony. Among strangers who show up at the house to leave flowers, Sabrina, an English teacher: “Another woman killed at the hands of a man. This makes me very angry. I try to teach my adolescent pupils the value of life and respect for others, first of all. There is still a long way to go. How much more blood will we see shed?”.