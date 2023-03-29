Not only are drugs needed to lower high cholesterol, there is also an effective natural remedy that keeps blood fat at bay. Here’s what it is and what to do.

Cholesterol is very important as it guarantees the well-being of our body, always provided that the fat present in the blood remains in line with normal values. When and if certain thresholds are exceeded, people put themselves at risk of cardiovascular disease, strokes and heart attacks. Fortunately, it’s not always necessary to take medications such as statins.

In certain cases it is possible to monitor the high cholesterol through a correct diet, aimed precisely at establishing the values ​​of fat in the blood and removing the risks that may derive from the disease. We are talking about LDL cholesterol which is known as the “bad” one, while HDL cholesterol is considered the “good” one.

In addition to a healthy diet, bad cholesterol can also be corrected through natural remedies, thus pursuing remedies healthy habits and a regular and non-ruthless lifestyle. This means quitting smoking, not abusing alcoholic beverages or having a sedentary lifestyle. Let’s go and see in detail what the secret is to feel good.

High cholesterol, the natural remedy

A recent study carried out by the Department of Nutrition and Metabolism of the Superior Council of Scientific Research of Madrid has revealed that there is water capable of keeping bad cholesterol at bay. We are talking about thesparkling waterable to have more than beneficial effects in the organism of each of us.

It has emerged from scientific research that by drinking a liter of sparkling water a day there would be a 15% reduction of LDL cholesterol, but not only. Apparently, this type of water would have caused a 9% increase in good cholesterol, which we remember is essential for the protection of the arteries.

Of the same opinion is also a research published by The journal of Nutrition which showed how sparkling water had a positive influence on menopausal womenreducing cardiovascular risk. In this case, a decrease in bad cholesterol of 14.8% was considered, while the increase in good cholesterol would be 14.8%.

Lower cholesterol with nutrition and physical activity

For those with high cholesterol, but also those who don’t want to risk having blood levels higher than they should, they absolutely must follow a diet. There are many foods that help lower cholesterol, some of these are easily available in supermarkets. First you have to limit fat of animal origin and hydrogenated. Even refined and processed foods are harmful to our body.

Among the foods that are recommended by all nutritionists and dietitians there is fburp, vegetables and legumes, pivotal foods of the Mediterranean diet and which control the levels in the blood of each of us. Also excellent Whole grains which reduce the absorption of cholesterol. Also useful for regulating bad cholesterol are the foods rich in Omega 3present in numerous types of fish.

When we speak of a “natural remedy” for high cholesterol, we cannot help but think of thephysical activityessential for the psychophysical well-being of each of us. It is also enough to dedicate 30/40 minutes of your free time and take a brisk walk to keep bad cholesterol at bay and not run into health risks.