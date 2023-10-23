The report on Law 194 disappoints pro-lifers

The Movement for Life is among the most attentive readers of the ministerial report on the implementation of law 194/1978 which this year, with the definitive data for 2021, was published on 6 October. After reading it the same Mpv that through his 350 Help for Life Centers assist around 60 thousand women per year and has given birth to approximately 300 thousand children from 1975 to today – as a note recalls – defines it “a little disappointing”.

“Birth preference” is missing

“Once again,” he says Marina Casini, president of the Italian MpV, «no trace of that “birth preference” which constitutes the fundamental aspect of prevention once conception has occurred.”

Marina Casini

According to Casini, in fact, «the key to understanding is always only that of the abortions carried out and not of the children born. Yet the law says it wants to protect human life from the beginning, it entrusts the consultants with important tasks: to help overcome the causes that could lead the woman to have an abortion, to examine the possible solutions to the proposed problems, to help her remove the causes that would lead to the termination of the pregnancy, to enable her to assert her rights as a worker and as a mother, to promote every appropriate intervention aimed at supporting the woman, offering her all the necessary help both during pregnancy and after giving birth”.

Abortions decreasing?

According to the data of the Report in 2021 there were 63.653 voluntary terminations of pregnancy (-4.2% compared to 2020), largely with the RU486 pill whose diffusion increased after the circular of 12 August 2020. A lower figure than in the past, but still high according to the MpV Italian. «Nothing is said, however, about the application of the law regarding positive data” reiterates the president of the MpV.

Have abortions really decreased? «The truth is that abortion has become an increasingly precocious, hidden and outlawed phenomenon. Just read the numbers of the packs of Ellaone (5 day after pill) and Norlevo (morning after pill): 331,982 packs sold of Ellaone in 2021 and 284,376 of Norlevo: the sum is 616,358. Of course, these are not automatically abortions, but if conception has occurred that tiny human being is destroyed. We are faced with a new clandestinity and it is clear that the first and most important prevention of abortion is the awareness that the conceived child is a child, one of us», concludes Marina Casini.

