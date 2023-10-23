Greentech Events: Plant Based Economy in the Brycke Stuttgart – natural fibers as an alternative

The keynote speech in the Brycke meeting center was once again a complete success!

I was recently impressed by two lectures on natural fibers and their important role in shaping a sustainable tomorrow in the “Vision Hall” of the Brycke meeting center in Stuttgart.

The spokesperson for the Alliance for Fiber-Based Materials (AFBW) opened the event and provided information about the goals and tasks of the AFBW for decarbonization.

AFBW Alliance Fiber-Based Materials achieves great things

The main task of the AFBW is to network, promote, support and increase the reach of its numerous members.

It offers a matching platform for better networking, where manufacturers and producers can connect with each other.

Information and knowledge about fiber-based materials is also collected in a “competence atlas” and made accessible to all consumers and producers. This allows regional material chains and a stable infrastructure to be built in the natural fiber industry.

Greentech startup: breakthrough in natural fiber mats

The startup “Radkutsche”, in collaboration with the Institute of Aircraft Construction at the University of Stuttgart, has now developed an exchangeable container system for cargo bikes that is based on flax fibers and bio-plastic and is particularly light and sustainable.

TrendingGreentech.LIVE Special x Impact Hub Stuttgart (09/29/23) Cycle carriage “move something” Photo: Silvio Facciotto

Greentech future: expansion and optimization of natural fibers planned

Both AFBW and the University of Stuttgart want to continue investing in natural fibers.

There are still various obstacles that need to be overcome.

The aim is to make natural materials more weather-resistant. Natural fibers also do not currently offer a circular economy because it is difficult to separate the fibers from their sealing, which makes recycling difficult. Nevertheless, natural fibers are made from renewable materials such as hemp or flax and therefore have a significantly lower environmental impact compared to carbon, glass and aluminum.

About natural fibers and plant-based fiber materials

Classic fiber composite materials are very energy-intensive, which leads to a high CO2 footprint.

Coal, aluminum and fiberglass are unsustainable resources and are hardly or not at all recyclable, which makes them climate killers. Natural fibers such as flax, hemp, linen and cotton are used here. These have different levels of stability and can be made durable, resistant and malleable using different processes.

This has gone so far that there are now rotor blades for wind turbines made from hemp fibers.

Those:

Share this: Facebook

X

