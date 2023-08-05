How many cups of coffee can you drink in a day: the results of a famous study

Coffee is one of the drinks that is difficult to give up. In fact, it is a drink that gives energy and helps us to face the day well, especially when we are at work. Coffee offers many benefits to the body, but it must be consumed carefully, without exaggerating with the daily doses. Discover the benefits of coffee and above all, how many cups you can drink a day. Follow our advice.

The benefits of a cup of coffee

The aroma and intense taste of coffee offer very pleasant sensations, which we absolutely cannot give up. Especially for Italians, giving up a good cup of coffee is impossible. In particular, coffee in the morning helps us to face the whole day, it acts as fuel and as an energizer. Furthermore, the coffee it is rich in important vitamins and mineralssuch as, for example, potassium, sodium and phosphorus.

The benefits of coffee on the body, therefore, are really many. here are some:

Coffee helps digest: the caffeine contained in coffee stimulates the bile and the stomach, allowing for proper digestion. Precisely for this reason, it is recommended to drink a cup of coffee after a meal.Coffee helps heart function: coffee, as we know is an exciting drink, therefore, significantly increases cardiac activity. for this very reason, it is often not recommended for people suffering from tachycardia.Coffee makes you lose weight: the energizing effect of caffeine also increases the calorie expenditure of the body, in this way, it helps burn much more calories. Coffee is therefore, an excellent remedy for losing weight and also helps us to decrease the sense of hunger.

What are the contraindications of coffee? How many cups can you drink a day?

As we said before, even if coffee is good for our body, we need to limit its daily consumption, as problems can occur contraindications. In fact, excessive intake of caffeine can cause some problems. For example, if you drink too much coffee during the day you could have problems with anxiety, nervousness and insomnia. Other unpleasant drawbacks could also be added to these, such as, for example, gastritis, heartburn and tachycardia.

Furthermore, the coffee it is not recommended for those suffering from anemia or osteoporosis, since, caffeine significantly reduces the absorption of calcium and iron. To avoid these problems experts advise not to exceed 300-400 grams of caffeine per day. Consider that an average cup of coffee contains 50-80 grams of caffeine. it is therefore preferable not to exceed the 4 cups of coffee a day.

Unlike what one might imagine, long coffee contains much more caffeine respect to the normal one. Same thing also goes for the mocha coffeein a single cup they are even contained 150mg of caffeine. In this case, do not exceed 2-3 cups a day. In general, you can opt for the decaffeinated coffeea cup contains about 5-8 mg of caffeine.

