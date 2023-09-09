Preventive Medicine and Public Health – Pseudotherapies

In a controversial move, farmer Josep Pàmies and “naturopath and chemist” Gregorio J. Placeres have once again promoted the use of Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS). This time, they even livestreamed the event on the popular streaming platform ‘Twitch’.

MMS is a pseudotherapeutic product that claims to cure various illnesses and conditions, but has been widely criticized by medical professionals and authorities around the world. The product contains a high concentration of chlorine dioxide, a strong bleach, which can have serious health consequences when ingested.

Pàmies and Placeres have been known advocates for alternative therapies and have faced backlash in the past for promoting unproven and potentially dangerous treatments. However, this recent livestream on ‘Twitch’ has sparked even more controversy, as it reaches a large and influential audience.

Medical experts have once again urged caution and reminded the public that there is no scientific evidence to support the effectiveness or safety of MMS. They warn that consuming this product can lead to severe health issues, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory problems, and even death.

Despite the warnings, Pàmies and Placeres continue to promote MMS as a miracle cure, raising concerns about the potential harm they may be causing to vulnerable individuals seeking alternative treatments. The livestream on ‘Twitch’ has drawn criticism from both medical professionals and the general public, with many calling for stricter regulations on the promotion and sale of pseudotherapeutic products.

As the debate over pseudotherapies and their potentially harmful effects continues, it is important for individuals to seek evidence-based medical advice and rely on trusted sources for information on healthcare treatments. Preventive Medicine and Public Health organizations play a crucial role in educating the public about the dangers of pseudotherapies and promoting safe and effective healthcare practices.