The Rising Threat of Ultra-Processed Foods on Global Health

Ultra-processed foods have become a significant part of the modern diet, and this trend is having severe consequences on global health. The consumption of these foods is rapidly increasing, particularly among adolescents, and is increasingly linked to the development of chronic non-communicable diseases. This has led to a global health emergency that is putting health systems to the test.

To understand the issue better, it is important to differentiate between “natural” and “processed” foods. Natural foods are those that remain intact or undergo minimal changes from their original state, such as fresh fruits. Processed foods, on the other hand, have additives like salt, oil, or other ingredients included during preparation, such as canned legumes.

Ultra-processed foods get their name from the numerous additives added during the industrial manufacturing process. These ingredients, including salt, sugar, colorants, additives, and fats, make these products highly palatable and contribute to their increased consumption. This includes ready meals, sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and even foods often mistaken as healthy, like breakfast cereals and sweet fruit yogurts.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods has been linked to obesity in both children and adults. These foods have a high energy content, sugars, and fats, while lacking dietary fiber. Additionally, a study published in the British Medical Journal has highlighted an increased risk of colon cancer associated with the consumption of ultra-processed foods.

Children and adolescents are the primary consumers of these foods in high-income countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. They make up an average of 65% of their daily energy intake. Even in low- and middle-income countries, where consumption is lower, young children are among the main consumers. For example, in Brazil and Colombia, ultra-processed foods represent 18% and 25% of calories consumed by children and adolescents, respectively.

The increasing consumption of ultra-processed foods has negative consequences on health. It leads to an increase in dietary energy density, high consumption of free sugars, and a decrease in fiber content. Combined with sedentary lifestyles and excessive use of digital devices, this can lead to overweight, obesity, diabetes, tumors, and degenerative neurological diseases.

Unhealthy food marketing has a significant influence on children and adolescents, who are easily influenced by their peers and hectic lifestyles. Families, often busy at inconvenient times, tend to opt for ultra-processed foods, contributing to nutritional miseducation. Food has become something to consume quickly, and the more convenient it is, the more it is purchased and consumed.

The food industry plays a significant role in the prevalence of ultra-processed foods. These profitable products have replaced traditional dishes, contributing to the epidemic of food-related diseases seen today.

To combat obesity in both youth and adults, it is crucial to promote the consumption of natural or minimally processed foods while limiting the intake of ultra-processed foods. Many countries have taken steps in this direction, including the implementation of dietary guidelines, taxes on sugary drinks and high-sugar snacks, and restrictions on advertising targeting children and adolescents. Some European countries are aiming to reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods by 20% in the coming years.

In conclusion, ultra-processed foods have become a significant part of many people’s diets, leading to an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, cancers, and degenerative neurological diseases. Taking effective political action is essential to counter the growing consumption of these foods. It is important to ensure that potentially harmful products are not promoted as healthy solutions by pseudo health professionals or through multi-level sales. Changing lifestyle and eating habits is key to addressing the roots of obesity and its associated health problems. While genetic predisposition may be immutable, our lifestyle choices can make a significant difference.