Polyarc Announces Open Beta for Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss, Introduces New Champion

Polyarc Announces Open Beta for Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss VR Game

Polyarc, the renowned virtual reality (VR) game developer, has revealed the next steps for their highly anticipated release, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss. The game, presented by App Lab on Meta Quest 2, is commencing its open beta phase on Steam today. To celebrate this milestone, Polyarc is introducing a fascinating new champion to the game.

Meet MJ22, affectionately referred to as “Mojo,” a character whose style is unique and resonates with fans of the renowned Moss series. Mojo brings an exciting new element to the gameplay with a special “hook” ability, reminiscent of the Iron Soldiers featured in Moss and Moss: Book II, but with the intriguing addition of independent will.

St. Gillens, a representative from Polyarc, expressed his excitement about Mojo’s inclusion in the game. He shared, “With Mojo’s ability, you can physically manipulate the position of the opposing player’s hero for the first time, bringing a unique tactical element to the game. We’ve witnessed players employ Mojo’s power in ingenious ways, altering the game’s pace with a single action. This is just the beginning – we are committed to continuously integrating new heroes and features into the game as part of our dedication to providing instant service.”

During Gamescom, Glassbreakers’ design director, Danny Bulla, also shed light on the champion’s moves and abilities. Bulla explained, “Controlling three champions might seem far-fetched when controlling one is already challenging enough. However, we have simplified and made it accessible, reducing the cognitive load for players. The inspiration for our approach comes from other real-time strategy games but is combined with the immersiveness of virtual reality.”

In addition to the introduction of Mojo, Polyarc has organized a special event called “Chest Quest.” From now until October 5, players will experience an increased rate at which they can upgrade their weekly treasure chests, allowing them to progress faster within the game.

For gaming enthusiasts and fans of VR experiences, the Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss open beta on Steam promises an incredible opportunity to delve into the immersive world created by Polyarc. Don’t miss this chance to be among the first to explore the game’s unique features and play as Mojo, the newest champion.

