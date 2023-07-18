The Risks of Scorching Heat: How It Affects Our Health and Body Reactions

Record Heat Waves Pose Risks to Health: Bologna, 16 July 2023

With the arrival of scorching heat waves, accompanied by high temperatures, high humidity, and little wind, certain segments of the population and workers must take extra precautions to protect their health. The risks associated with this extreme heat and how our bodies react to it are becoming more apparent.

Heat can directly impact our body’s ability to regulate its temperature. Normally, our body maintains a temperature of around 35-36 degrees Celsius, regardless of the outside temperature. However, when the external temperatures match or exceed our body temperature, our temperature regulation system is thrown off balance. This leads to sweating, but if the humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate easily. Similar to experiencing high fever, this can have detrimental effects on the brain and other organs.

One of the effects of extreme heat is a drop in blood pressure. This can affect both healthy individuals and those with hypertension, especially the elderly. To avoid sudden drops in blood pressure, it is advised to avoid abrupt changes in position, such as going from lying down to standing up. Taking a few minutes to sit up before getting out of bed, even at night, can help prevent fainting and loss of consciousness.

Sunstroke and heatstroke are also common consequences of excessive heat. Sunstroke occurs when there is a combination of increased body temperature and exposure to the sun. Symptoms may include rashes, burns, headaches, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and even confusion or anxiety. Heatstroke, on the other hand, can lead to a rapid rise in body temperature, reaching 40 degrees Celsius within a short period. This can result in organ malfunctions and potentially fatal outcomes.

Other effects of extreme heat include muscle cramps, edema (fluid retention in the legs), and congestion. Muscle cramps occur due to the loss of sodium through sweating, highlighting the importance of staying hydrated during summer months. Edema in the legs is caused by fluid retention and can be alleviated by elevating the legs and performing gentle movements to promote circulation. Additionally, consuming frozen drinks in an overheated body can lead to congestion and even severe intestinal disorders like diarrhea.

It is essential to pay attention to general symptoms and fever during periods of extreme heat, as they may not always be solely attributable to the increase in temperatures. If in doubt, consulting a doctor is recommended.

As the third wave of record-breaking heat arrives, it is crucial for individuals to prioritize their health and take necessary precautions to stay safe during these extreme weather conditions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

