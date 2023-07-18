silver for Gregorio Paltrinieri and bronze for Domenico Acerenza in the 5 km – breaking latest news

First medal at the World Swimming Championships underway in Japan for Gregorio Paltrinieri, silver in the 5 km cross-country behind the solo, highly inspired (he also won the 10 km) German Florian Wellbrock. Domenico Acerenza also won a medal, third. Greg touches in 54’02”5, against the 53’58”0 of the winner. Fourth compatriot Oliver Klemet. The other protagonists of the eve, including the Hungarian Kristof Rasovszky seventh.

Confirmation for the 28-year-old from Carpi, who also took silver at the World Championships in Budapest last year: «It’s as if I’m afraid every time I’ll burn out, have a bad race, and then fire up and do it again later. It’s a question of motivation, of anger and almost obsession that grows inside me », Paltrinieri’s first words. Which he then adds: «There was regret for the result of the 10 km, but this is how the fuse lights up, I become paranoid and take it personally. This second place is a certainty compared to the doubts I had during the year».

Satisfied Acerenza: «We know that we are two warriors, today we wanted to give everything and we did it until the end. I tried to follow Wellbrock: I didn’t succeed, but I’m happy with the medal. In the Olympic event I lacked a bit of lucidity, I suffered from the murky waters, but today I felt really good».

