Home Health The role of calcium and vitamin D in bone health
Health

The role of calcium and vitamin D in bone health

by admin
The role of calcium and vitamin D in bone health

Il soccer and the vitamin D they work together to protect bones: calcium helps keep them strong, while vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium effectively in the intestines and thus fix itself in bone tissue.

We talked about it with Dr Gabriel Popeorthopedic surgeon at the outpatient clinic Humanity Medical Care De Angeli in Milan.

Why are calcium and vitamin D important for bone health?

Calcium and vitamin D are important for bone health because they can:

● Help keep bones strong

● Slow down the onset of osteoporosis

What can happen if people don’t have healthy bones?

Bones are the scaffolding that supports the human body, also performing roles of protection of internal organs from possible trauma (such as the braincase, the rib cage and the pelvis). However, there are systemic pathologies that affect bone tissue, such asosteoporosis, which lead to a reduction of bone mass both in quantitative and qualitative terms. The only way in which this pathology manifests itself is a spontaneous fracture, due to an increase in bone fragility.

What foods and drinks contain calcium and vitamin D?

Several foods and drinks contain calcium and vitamin D. However, some foods contain more calcium and vitamin D than others.

The foods and drinks they contain a lot of football include:

● Milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese, ice cream and other dairy products

● Green vegetables, such as cabbage, kale and broccoli

● Some nuts and bread

● Foods to which calcium has been added, such as juices, cereals and soy products

See also  "Diablo II: Rebirth of Hellfire" released on release date, XBOX version is on sale simultaneously with PC | 4Gamers

The foods and drinks they contain lots of vitamin D include:

● Cod liver oil

● Milk, butter (particularly the Swiss one)

● Salmon or mackerel

● Canned tuna

● Mackerel

● Anchovies

● Whole grains

● Egg yolk (free-range or organic)

As far as vitamin D is concerned, it should be remembered that 10-20% comes from food sources, while the remaining 80-90% comes from sun exposure.

How to know if you are deficient in vitamin D?

By doing a simple blood test. People who do not have vitamin D levels of at least 30 ng/ml. From lower values ​​they identify a vitamin D deficiency.

Who are patients at risk for vitamin D deficiency?

● Patients with a sedentary lifestyle or poor exposure to sunlight

● Patients suffering from obesity

● Patients who regularly take cortisone

● Patients with liver or kidney disease

What are Supplements?

Supplements are pills, capsules, liquids or tablets that supply calcium and vitamin D. They are not intended as substitutes for a healthy and balanced diet. Some supplements contain calcium or vitamin D. Others have both. ​​It is advisable to take the supplements after meals, so as to facilitate the assimilation process.

What are the side effects of calcium supplements?

Common side effects of calcium supplements can include:

● Constipation (people who are constipated may have trouble having bowel movements)

● Stomach pain

Many people find they can reduce these side effects by splitting their calcium dose. For example, they may be taking a few small doses of calcium each day instead of one large dose.

See also  That's how The Last of Us Part 1 pays homage to the original game. - The Last of Us: Part I

Taking calcium supplements can also increase a person’s chance of getting kidney stones.

How much calcium and vitamin D do I need each day?

Il daily requirement of vitamin D varies according to age. The daily requirement of vitamin D and of 400-600 U.I./die, in the absence of risk factors. The doses can vary and reach up to 1,000 units per day in the presence of risk factors or deficits.

Specialist in Orthopedics and Traumatology

Dr. Gabriele Papa

Locations

Humanity Medical Care

Milan De Angeli

Piazza Ernesto de Angeli, 5, Milan, MI, Italy

Humanitas numbers

  • 12.000.000
    Visit

  • 1.000.000
    patients

  • 7.300
    professionals

  • 190.000
    hospitalizations

  • 12.000
    medici

You may also like

Colapesce and Dimartino win the two critics’ prizes...

Sanremo 2023, Marco Mengoni wins. On the podium...

freezing and no hot water

Luisa Ranieri enchants Sanremo with the woven dress...

Sanremo 2023, live: the final ranking. Mengoni, Ultimo,...

Amadeus and Ferragni try a direct Instagram from...

lineup, times, singers and guests. There is Grignani-breaking...

Beware of the contraindications of asparagus: here’s what...

Incredible Madame, embraces Amadeus and bursts into tears...

Diet, revolutionary discovery. What to eat to feel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy