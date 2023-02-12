Il soccer and the vitamin D they work together to protect bones: calcium helps keep them strong, while vitamin D helps your body absorb calcium effectively in the intestines and thus fix itself in bone tissue.

We talked about it with Dr Gabriel Popeorthopedic surgeon at the outpatient clinic Humanity Medical Care De Angeli in Milan.

Why are calcium and vitamin D important for bone health?

Calcium and vitamin D are important for bone health because they can:

● Help keep bones strong

● Slow down the onset of osteoporosis

What can happen if people don’t have healthy bones?

Bones are the scaffolding that supports the human body, also performing roles of protection of internal organs from possible trauma (such as the braincase, the rib cage and the pelvis). However, there are systemic pathologies that affect bone tissue, such asosteoporosis, which lead to a reduction of bone mass both in quantitative and qualitative terms. The only way in which this pathology manifests itself is a spontaneous fracture, due to an increase in bone fragility.

What foods and drinks contain calcium and vitamin D?

Several foods and drinks contain calcium and vitamin D. However, some foods contain more calcium and vitamin D than others.

The foods and drinks they contain a lot of football include:

● Milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese, ice cream and other dairy products

● Green vegetables, such as cabbage, kale and broccoli

● Some nuts and bread

● Foods to which calcium has been added, such as juices, cereals and soy products

The foods and drinks they contain lots of vitamin D include:

● Cod liver oil

● Milk, butter (particularly the Swiss one)

● Salmon or mackerel

● Canned tuna

● Mackerel

● Anchovies

● Whole grains

● Egg yolk (free-range or organic)

As far as vitamin D is concerned, it should be remembered that 10-20% comes from food sources, while the remaining 80-90% comes from sun exposure.

How to know if you are deficient in vitamin D?

By doing a simple blood test. People who do not have vitamin D levels of at least 30 ng/ml. From lower values ​​they identify a vitamin D deficiency.

Who are patients at risk for vitamin D deficiency?

● Patients with a sedentary lifestyle or poor exposure to sunlight

● Patients suffering from obesity

● Patients who regularly take cortisone

● Patients with liver or kidney disease

What are Supplements?

Supplements are pills, capsules, liquids or tablets that supply calcium and vitamin D. They are not intended as substitutes for a healthy and balanced diet. Some supplements contain calcium or vitamin D. Others have both. ​​It is advisable to take the supplements after meals, so as to facilitate the assimilation process.

What are the side effects of calcium supplements?

Common side effects of calcium supplements can include:

● Constipation (people who are constipated may have trouble having bowel movements)

● Stomach pain

Many people find they can reduce these side effects by splitting their calcium dose. For example, they may be taking a few small doses of calcium each day instead of one large dose.

Taking calcium supplements can also increase a person’s chance of getting kidney stones.

How much calcium and vitamin D do I need each day?

Il daily requirement of vitamin D varies according to age. The daily requirement of vitamin D and of 400-600 U.I./die, in the absence of risk factors. The doses can vary and reach up to 1,000 units per day in the presence of risk factors or deficits.

