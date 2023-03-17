Schools at risk: the attic of the gymnasium of the branch of the “don Geremia Piscopo” professional institute in via Giambattista Vico is sold. The collapse, due to…

Schools at risk: the attic of the gymnasium of the branch of the “Don Geremia Piscopo” professional institute sells in via Giambattista Vico. The collapse, apparently due to the continuous infiltration of water from the attic, it happened during the night and it affected the premises of the gymnasium of the school building owned by the parish of the Sacred Heart but rented for some years in the Metropolitan City. Shock and fear among the students who threaten to desert the lessons in the absence of adequate and appropriate guarantees to protect and safeguard their safety.

Teachers and school staff are also disoriented in front of that “crater” in the ceiling, two meters wide, which dragged stones and rubble onto the floor. «It is serious say some young people. If it had happened in broad daylight it would have been a tragedy. A representation of the students asked for accurate checks on the static nature of the structure. Meanwhile, the episode has brought to the fore the age-old shortcomings of local schools that have always lacked adequate usability and anti-seismic certifications. There are those on social media, as soon as the news of the collapse of the school in via Vico spread, it brought attention back to the major critical issues with which local schools are forced to deal.

«At the Salvemini complex of the Karol Wojtyla school, following a storm, the plastic cover that protects the entrance to the kindergarten classes broke, leaving the children without protection when it rains, writes a citizen, Tilde Piscopo. The solution? White and red ribbon to prohibit access and entrance diverted to the opposite side, which is not clear if it represents an emergency entrance or what else».

Indexes aimed at the administration led by the mayor Vincenza Aruta. But it is also true that the current administrators are suffering from decades of shortages. Instead, what should be implemented immediately is a reasoned and careful plan for programming the interventions to be carried out gradually on all school structures to avoid incurring risks like yesterday’s.

We understand the concerns of pupils, teachers and administrative staff – the administrators respond -. We don’t lack ideas and willingness to act which are important but unfortunately not fundamental elements for a municipality like ours which struggles in a complicated economic and financial situation. As far as the branch of the “Don Geremia Piscopo” is concerned, however, we urgently asked the Metropolitan City to implement all the procedures within its competence so that it can offer the right guarantees to students ».

