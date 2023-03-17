Home News Contributions for the economic development of Cooperatives and Consortia of Cooperatives: Faq updated on March 15th
News

Contributions for the economic development of Cooperatives and Consortia of Cooperatives: Faq updated on March 15th

by admin
Contributions for the economic development of Cooperatives and Consortia of Cooperatives: Faq updated on March 15th

16.03.23 – business development

The Faqs updated to 15 March have been published by the Labor Department, relating to the Public Notice at the counter for the granting of contributions for the economic strengthening of Cooperatives and Consortia of Cooperatives – Year 2023.

Consult the documents


Last update: 16.03.23

See also  Huaibei City Delegation Continues to Review the Work Report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People's Congress and the Work Report of the Provincial "Two Houses"- Huaibei News Network- Huaibei Authoritative News Website

You may also like

UNA Medicine students carry out educational talks and...

15,000 Risaraldenses have not yet claimed their identity...

Wang Weizhong presided over the provincial government party...

Quantum security Industry 4.0, the first demonstration in...

Investigation against Abraaj chief Arif Naqvi for transferring...

In the operation authorities seized 8 kilos of...

CNCU, celebrated world consumer rights day with Urso...

In Pakistan Super League, first eliminator, Peshawar Zalmi...

Fiber optics from Claro arrived in Suesca, Cundinamarca

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy