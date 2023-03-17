8
16.03.23 March 16, 2023 – business development
The Faqs updated to 15 March have been published by the Labor Department, relating to the Public Notice at the counter for the granting of contributions for the economic strengthening of Cooperatives and Consortia of Cooperatives – Year 2023.
Last update: 16.03.23
