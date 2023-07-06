The sales are starting in Sicily, the guide to not making mistakes with discounted purchases

The summer sales are starting in Sicily. The discounted sales start tomorrow in all Italian regions. Exceptions are the autonomous provinces of Trento (where the date is free) and Bolzano (from 14 July). To purchase clothing, footwear and accessories, each family will spend an average of 213 euros: 95 euros each, for a total value of 3.4 billion euros, according to estimates by the Confcommercio research office. Thus, after the prolonged bad weather that has slowed down spring and summer purchases and above all the high cost of living that has been affecting household wallets for some time now, expectations are for a restart in sales. More than 6 out of 10 Italians (61%) already plan to take advantage of the discounts, as emerges from a survey on purchase intentions for the 2023 summer sales, conducted by Ipsos for Confesercenti. A further 30%, on the other hand, say they are ready to buy if they find the right offer. And this sales season coincides with the debut of the new Consumer Code. In force since July 1st, it modifies the rules on discounts, promotions and liquidations and introduces for the first time a regulation also of online sales, highlights the president of the Italian Fashion Federation-Confcommercio, Giulio Felloni, arguing that it is an “important response to protect the principle ‘same market, same rules’. Furthermore, the choice made by all the regions to start on Thursday 6 July with the summer sales “thus avoiding unnecessary competition between territories” is good. Expectations are positive: «We expect sales to grow by around 5% compared to 2022», adds Felloni. Consumers applaud. For the Codacons in this way “fake” discounts are avoided, because the traders are obliged to indicate the price charged in the 30 days preceding the start of the discounts and those who do not comply with the new rule face a fine ranging from 516 to 3,098 euros. Even the Unc points out that it will therefore be “more risky to cheat on discounts, even if not impossible”, and for this reason it asks that spot checks be carried out in any case. Shops, high fashion boutiques and outlets are therefore preparing for discounted sales, which will also be supported by the recovery of tourism. However, the Cna is less optimistic, according to which the sales will certainly lend a hand, but will not be able to reverse the negative trend in summer clothing sales, particularly in traditional shops.

The decalogue of Federconsumatori to avoid rip-offs

The most important recommendation on sales is to check, before their official departure, the price of the product you intend to buy, even by photographing it with your mobile phone, to have certain proof of the original price. Only in this way will it be possible to evaluate the real convenience of the purchase and avoid the tricks of some unfair trader. Never stop in front of the first shop window, compare prices and, in any case, move towards goods or products that are really needed. Be wary of shop windows covered with posters (which do not allow you to see the goods) or which advertise excessive discounts, equal to or greater than 60%. Sales may not necessarily include all store merchandise. The one on sale, however, must be kept separate and clearly identifiable from the one at full price. Pay attention to the presence of labels: the origin one allows you to trace the manufacturer, the content one guarantees the composition of the product, the maintenance one informs you about washing methods to avoid risks. Watch out for the price tag! The old price, the new price and the percentage value of the discount must be clearly and legibly indicated on each product. There is no obligation to try on the garments. Our advice is, however, to be wary of buying clothing that you can’t try on. Sanctions for merchants and/or professionals who do not allow payments via Pos have been in place since 1 July 2022. Always keep the receipt as proof of purchase. It will be valuable in the event of faulty or non-compliant goods, as it obliges the trader to replace or refund the amount paid. For online purchases it is advisable to purchase from well-known sites and pay close attention to the conditions of sale: payment conditions, shipping methods and costs, return methods and costs. Problems or hoaxes must be immediately reported to the traffic police, to the municipal office for commerce or to Federconsumatori by calling 0916173434.