Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – Seminar The opportunities of the PNRR and the expected impact for the relaunch of Southern Italy. The role of universities – Guest Fabrizio Cobis, Office Manager II

Il 6 July 2023 at 11.45 amin the Aula Magna “Quaroni” of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria, Dr. Fabrizio CobisDirector of Office II of the Directorate General for Research of the MUR, will hold a seminar entitled “The opportunities of the PNRR and the expected impact for the revitalization of the Mezzogiorno. The role of universities”.

The seminar represents an opportunity to bring together the academic communities involved in projects of this type and explore the implications of the PNRR on the sustainable development of our country

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

