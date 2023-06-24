the secret is physical activity

Aging is a natural process that involves a number of changes in our bodies, including a reduction in muscle mass, a decrease in bone density and a decrease in cardiorespiratory capacity. However, that doesn’t mean that 60-year-olds should stop exercising. Conversely, regular exercise is vital to maintaining a healthy life in your sixties. In this article, we’ll explore the types of physical activity recommended for 60-year-olds, providing practical tips for maintaining a safe and effective exercise routine.

Figure 1 – How to stay active and have a healthy life at sixty? It all depends on physical activity

Benefits of physical activity and having a healthy life at sixty

Regular exercise offers a number of benefits for 60-year-olds, including:

Maintaining Muscle Strength: Resistance training, such as the use of weights or resistance band exercise, helps maintain muscle mass, improving strength and function. Improved flexibility and balance: Exercises such as stretching and tai chi promote flexibility and balance, reducing the risk of falls and injuries. Strengthening of the cardiorespiratory system: Aerobic activities such as walking, swimming or cycling help to increase cardiorespiratory endurance and improve heart and lung health. Maintaining bone density: Gravity-bearing exercises such as walking, dancing, or lifting light weights help maintain bone density and prevent osteoporosis. Reduced risk of chronic diseases: Regular physical activity is associated with a lower risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some forms of cancer. Improved mood and mental health: Exercise stimulates the production of endorphins, the so-called “happiness hormones”, which can help reduce stress and improve overall mood.

Recommended types of physical activity

For those in their 60s, a combination of aerobic activity, strength exercises, flexibility exercises, and balance workouts are recommended. Here are some examples of each category:

Aerobic activity: Brisk walking or power walking. Swimming or water aerobics. Cycling or using a stationary bike. Dances such as troupe, tango or country. Low-impact aerobics or age-appropriate fitness classes.

Strength exercises: Lifting light weights or using elastic weights. Resistance exercises with your own body weight, such as push-ups or squats. Training with strength machines or free weights under the supervision of a professional.

Flexibility exercises: Static or dynamic stretching. Yoga or pilates. Gentle gymnastics or joint mobility exercises.

Balance workouts: Tai chi or qigong. Specific balance exercises, such as walking on your heels or toes, or balancing on one leg.

Tips for exercising safely

Consult a Physician: Before starting any exercise program, it is advisable to consult a physician, especially if you have any pre-existing medical conditions or physical limitations. Start Gradually: Start with a light routine and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your exercise. Warm Up and Cool Down: Perform a short warm up before exercise and a cool down at the end to prepare your muscles and prevent injury. Listen to your body: Pay attention to signs of fatigue and pain and stop if you feel any abnormal symptoms. Use proper equipment: Wear comfortable shoes appropriate for the activity, use protective gear (such as cycling helmets), and follow specific safety guidelines for each type of exercise. Conclusions

Regular physical activity is essential for a healthy life in your sixties to maintain good health, improve quality of life and prevent chronic disease. Following a balanced combination of aerobic activity, strength exercises, flexibility exercises, and balance workouts can offer numerous benefits. Remember to consult a doctor before starting a new exercise program and always listen to your body when exercising.

Sources

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

