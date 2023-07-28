The SeniorenLebenshilfe is now also represented in Binz for the first time: Ms. Kostyra starts as a life helper

Life helper in Binz, Annette Kostyra

Binz, 07/27/2023. Growing old at home and being able to shape the old age yourself – that is what most people want. SeniorenLebenshilfe is committed to making this wish come true for more and more seniors. To this end, the company works with more than 250 life helpers throughout Germany. Now Ms. Annette Kostyra is one of them.

The life helpers provide pre-care support – what does that mean?

Anyone who needs care in Germany is entitled to various benefits from the long-term care insurance funds. For example, a nursing service can come by regularly and help with personal hygiene. However, the SeniorenLebenshilfe works with their Lebenshilfer on a pre-care basis: The Lebenshilfer do not take on the care itself, but rather the many things with which old people often need support long beforehand.

Previous generations have often organized such support within their own families. However, family structures in Germany have changed and will probably continue to do so: Families often live in many different places, and younger family members in particular work and no longer have the time to support older relatives on a regular basis.

In order to fill this supply gap, the spouses Benjamin and Carola Braun founded the SeniorenLebenshilfe. Their goal: to offer support to elderly people in need from a single source. So that the seniors do not have to repeatedly rely on external service providers, every senior at SeniorenLebenshilfe has a permanent helper to whom they can get used to and with whom they can build a trusting relationship. It is not uncommon for friendships to develop from this – seniors have even taken trips together with their helpers.

To be a life helper means to help in life

The helpers take on much more than just household help. Although they take care of everyday tasks such as cleaning, cooking or shopping, a large part of their work also takes place outside the home. For example, they accompany their seniors on walks or to the doctor.

Since all life helpers are always on the road by car, joint trips can also be organized without any problems. The Lebenshelfer also reliably take care of organizational tasks. The seniors can, for example, hand over the processing of their mail or the planning of appointments. In the not always easy communication with authorities, the life helpers also support. They have been trained in a variety of ways and are familiar with important senior issues.

Above all, however, the focus is on the human component: most seniors will soon no longer want to be without their helpers, because they have become a valuable, indispensable support in everyday life. Many life helpers are practically part of the family and are also important contacts for relatives who bring more security into everyday life.

Ms. Kostyra brings a lot of experience in the field of senior care

Although Ms. Annette Kostyra has only recently been working as a life helper, she has already gained a lot of experience in this important area. For more than 10 years she worked in nursing and as a care assistant. The trained carpenter has always enjoyed working with people, but wished she could devote more time to individual senior citizens.

This is how she finally became aware of the SeniorenLebenshilfe. As the first life helper, she is now opening a new location in Binz and can now support seniors in their everyday life. In her free time, Ms. Kostyra likes to play sports or spend time with friends and family. With her, SeniorenLebenshilfe has gained an empathetic and energetic helper who will certainly be appreciated by her seniors.

Salanje GmbH: the company behind SeniorenLebenshilfe

As part of Salanje GmbH, Carola and Benjamin Braun have launched several important offers of help for seniors, including the initiative against loneliness in old age and a non-profit association in the field of senior citizen assistance. SeniorenLebenshilfe is a franchise company. This means that all life helpers are self-employed as franchise partners of the company. In this way, they can each work at their own place of residence and take care of senior citizens in their vicinity.

Although the SeniorenLebenshilfe has achieved a lot in the meantime, there are still many seniors in Germany who need help and do not have a Lebenshilfer. The company is therefore still constantly on the lookout for interested parties at all locations in Germany. The prerequisite is the willingness to establish self-employment with support. The SeniorenLebenshilfe team at the Berlin headquarters will be happy to provide further information.

SeniorenLebenshilfe offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper provides support in everyday life, when shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes leisure time with the seniors. A car is also always available.

Contact

senior life support

Benjamin Brown

Ahrweilerstr. 29

14197 Berlin

0800/83221100

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

