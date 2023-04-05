As part of the “Sport and Integration” teaching module, male and female students took part in a training session on the relationship between sport and inclusion and on enhancing the educational role of future motor activity technicians and teachers.

The Seminar “I come from sports”organized in Naples in collaboration with the Department of Exercise and Wellness Sciences dell’University of Naples Parthenopewas the occasion to introduce the didactic module “Sport and Integration”dedicated to students of the degree courses in Motor Sciences.

Through the meeting – moderated by the former swimmer Christina Closed – which took place in the presence of representatives of the University of Naples Parthenope prof. Dominic TafuriDirector of the Department of Exercise and Wellness Sciences and Representative for the University of Students with Disabilities and DSA and of prof. David DiPalmaof the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies e you Sports and Health – the students were able to learn about the topics that will be addressed during the course, thus starting a process of reflection that will concern the role of sport as a vehicle for inclusion and social innovation.

In particular, the testimonials of Dariya DerkachAir Force jumper, by Sandro CuomoOlympic Champion in Fencing and Legend Sport and Salute and by Nicholas Capasso, winner of the “Mondonico Prize” for technicians involved in social work, have contributed to underlining the importance oftrainer as a crucial figure in the management of multi-cultural groups and in enhancement of sport as a meeting ground, dialogue, comparison and contrast to discrimination.

Second Dariya Derkach “Finally, 10 years after obtaining Italian citizenship, my first important medal arrived in the international arena at the recent European indoor championships in Istanbul. I have been in Italy since I was 8 years old. Sport has given me so much, my parents worked a lot and my teachers, gymnastics in particular, really welcomed me and made me spend time in serenity, also helping my sporting career. Thanks to athletics I made many friends, I have wonderful memories of my first years in Italy thanks to sport, which also helped me learn the language faster. The role of the coach is fundamental, it is difficult to get in tune with an athlete but it is essential to guarantee him serenity and stability, it takes a lot of patience and understanding, especially in difficult times.”

Per Sandro Cuomo “As an athlete I liked playing, I’ve always loved measuring myself against those I’ve always considered playmates, not opponents. As a kid I practiced several sports and I strongly believe in multidisciplinarity, not only from a motor point of view, but also from a cultural point of view. Plurality is always an enrichment, I am thinking, for example, of the sharing of experiences found in the multicultural place by definition, the Olympic Village. Coaching and educating are two inseparable concepts, at any level. The coach must have a spirit of service, he must not celebrate himself but help the athletes, but above all the people who rely on him. . In fact, I believe that initiatives such as “I come from sport” are fundamental precisely to remind future technicians that people will be at the center of their activity.”

