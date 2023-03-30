It could be called “colorful dilemma» what happened to a 27-year-old woman from Connecticut, in the United States. Doctors from the Yale Medical School extracted from the girl’s body a total of 81 crayons whole and intact, the wrappers and a couple of pens.

What happened

A 27-year-old female with a history of the disorder schizo-affective she presented to a psychiatric facility with an acute onset of nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and early satiety. On examination, vital signs were stable. The abdomen was distended and diffusely tender to palpation, but without peritoneal signs.

Computed tomography showed multiple, well-circumscribed lesions of varying density within the gastric body, but no evidence of perforation or obstruction. An upper endoscopy was performed. The appearance of the esophagus was normal. At the entrance to the stomachnumerous pastels were present stratified in the fundus and in the gastric body.

An overtube was placed in the stomach under endoscopic guidance and a total of 81 whole, intact crayons, crayon wrappers, and a pen have been removed with a string. Guidelines on foreign bodies in the stomach recommend urgent removal of sharp or long (>5 cm in length) and/or large (>2.5 cm in diameter) objects with surgical consultation if the foreign body cannot be retrieved endoscopically. The patient performed well postoperatively and was discharged from the inpatient psychiatric facility.