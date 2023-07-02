The Shortage of Doctors in Italy: Solving the Problem without Creating Another

Italy Faces Serious Shortage of Doctors, Raises Concerns for Future

Italy is currently experiencing a severe shortage of doctors in some crucial specialties, and the hastily adopted solutions may not adequately address the problem. The country’s hospitals are suffering from a shortage of medical professionals, and Italy also has the oldest doctors in Europe, with a median age of 57. This demographic trend is expected to further worsen the situation in the next five to ten years.

The shortage of doctors is not limited to hospitals but also extends to general practitioners, with approximately 3,000 currently missing and another 3,400 expected to be lost by 2025, according to the Gimbe Foundation. However, this was not always the case. In the 1970s, there was an oversupply of doctors due to unlimited enrollment in medical faculties, leading to a surplus of graduates who struggled to find employment opportunities in the public sector. In response, the number of admissions to medical schools gradually decreased in the 1980s without the implementation of limited enrollment.

The lack of proper planning and resources, combined with a hiring freeze in the public sector, has contributed to the continuous decline in the number of doctors in recent years. To address this issue, the University Minister has formed a commission of experts to increase the number of available places in medical schools. However, based on current data, this approach may result in an oversupply of doctors in the future, leading to unemployment and wastage of resources.

Furthermore, the different attractiveness of various specialties poses a more significant problem. Some critical specialties, such as anesthesiologists, emergency room doctors, and internists, have been in high demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many hospitals have resorted to outsourcing shifts to recent graduates, retirees, and freelancers. While the number of available positions for all specialties has been increased since 2019, not all specialties are equally attractive. This has created an imbalance, with certain specialties easily filling all available positions while others struggle to attract postgraduates, despite the greater need for personnel.

Considering the time required for training, there are no immediate solutions to address the current shortage of doctors. However, certain steps can be taken to mitigate the damage. Allowing residents to enter the healthcare system earlier than the acquisition of specialization qualifications is a positive development. Additionally, Italy has the lowest percentage of doctors from foreign universities in Europe, indicating a potential opportunity to recruit doctors from abroad, particularly in the specialties facing the greatest need. Increasing wages in the less attractive specialties and paying closer attention to the needs of each specialty when determining the number of available positions could also help attract residents where they are most needed.

Proper planning and strategic decision-making are crucial to ensure a sufficient number of doctors in Italy’s healthcare system. The current shortage of doctors not only poses challenges for the present but also raises concerns about the future.

