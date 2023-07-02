new technology for voice calls in the 5G network

The mobile operator Vodafone is launching the voice service for telephoning in the 5G network – so far 5G was only available as a data service. Who will soon be able to make calls via the 5G network? And what are the benefits?

First surf, then call

The new technology is called “Voice over New Radio” (VoNR). Voice signals are converted into data packets and transmitted within the 5G network. Until now, mobile phone customers have only been able to surf and stream in the 5G network – provided they have compatible devices and tariffs. Voice calls are realized via the 2G or LTE network.

Voice service can only be used to a limited extent for the time being

At the start, telephoning via the 5G network is possible in Frankfurt am Main, Leipzig and large parts of Düsseldorf. Further locations are to be added in the coming months. In addition, only the current Samsung S23 is compatible with the technology so far, but other smartphones should support the standard in the near future. The provider cites improved voice quality and energy efficiency as advantages.

