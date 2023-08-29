Home » Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope Jose Penuela August 29, 2023 – 5:00 AM

“It is necessary to accelerate the execution of public spending to contribute to the reactivation of the economy. But, given the high level of the deficit and public debt, it is also necessary to give clear signs of fiscal sustainability”,

Jose Antonio Ocampo,

Ex minister

“Why is the Prosecutor’s Office turning a blind eye to the investigation of the Italian prosecutor’s office for bribes of 40 million euros that would be given to Duque government officials for the purchase of Italian warplanes?”

Juan Carlos Florez,

political analyst

“Week to find a job! In Bogotá we have more than 30,000 formal, dignified, and decent job offers for different profiles, through the Payment for Results program.”

Claudia Lopez,

Mayor of Bogota

Another irregularity or illegality in Petro’s campaign financing. Ricardo Roa, Petro’s campaign manager, must resign from the presidency of Ecopetrol.”

Miguel Uribe Turbay,

uribista senator

“That the duo Cesar Gaviria and Rudolf Hommes -the duo of the anti-national ‘Economic Opening’, of the neoliberal counter-reforms to health, labor and pensions- now say they want to take care of our health, work and pensions. You don’t know whether to laugh or rage…”.

Wilson Arias,

See also  Serious problem of climate extremes - Mashriq TV

Senator of the Pole

You may also like

write a title for this article Adhere to...

“Super Blue Moon” over Hesse

Russians shelled Kupyansk, a man died.

write a title for this article The college...

eBay and the clickable link to the OS...

Police intervened in the person who opposed the...

“We don’t understand anything, this is hard and...

write a title for this article Today (August...

Wolf offspring near Ohrdruf – young animal suffering...

How can we say stop to cancer?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy