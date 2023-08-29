Kaleidoscope Jose Penuela August 29, 2023 – 5:00 AM

“It is necessary to accelerate the execution of public spending to contribute to the reactivation of the economy. But, given the high level of the deficit and public debt, it is also necessary to give clear signs of fiscal sustainability”,

Jose Antonio Ocampo,

Ex minister

It is necessary to accelerate the execution of public spending to contribute to the reactivation of the economy. But, given the high level of the deficit and the public debt, it is also necessary to give clear signs of fiscal sustainability. This last topic should be central in the debate on… — Jose Antonio Ocampo (@JoseA_Ocampo) August 27, 2023

“Why is the Prosecutor’s Office turning a blind eye to the investigation of the Italian prosecutor’s office for bribes of 40 million euros that would be given to Duque government officials for the purchase of Italian warplanes?”

Juan Carlos Florez,

political analyst

Why does the prosecution turn a blind eye to the investigation by the Italian prosecutor for bribes of 40 million euros that would be given to Duque government officials for the purchase of Italian warplanes? Who do they protect? — Juan Carlos Flórez (@Juan_Florez) August 28, 2023

“Week to find a job! In Bogotá we have more than 30,000 formal, dignified, and decent job offers for different profiles, through the Payment for Results program.”

Claudia Lopez,

Mayor of Bogota

Week to find work! In Bogotá we have more than 30,000 formal, dignified and decent job offers for different profiles, through the Payment for Results program. Enter the link to apply for your resume and find out all the information about job fairs… — Claudia López Hernández (@ClaudiaLopez) August 28, 2023

“Another irregularity or illegality in Petro’s campaign financing. Ricardo Roa, Petro’s campaign manager, must resign from the presidency of Ecopetrol.”

Miguel Uribe Turbay,

uribista senator

🔴Another irregularity or illegality in the financing of Petro’s campaign. Ricardo Roa, Petro’s campaign manager, must resign from the presidency of Ecopetrol. — Miguel Uribe Turbay (@MiguelUribeT) August 27, 2023

“That the duo Cesar Gaviria and Rudolf Hommes -the duo of the anti-national ‘Economic Opening’, of the neoliberal counter-reforms to health, labor and pensions- now say they want to take care of our health, work and pensions. You don’t know whether to laugh or rage…”.

Wilson Arias,

Senator of the Pole

That the duo Cesar Gaviria and Rudolf Hommes -the duo of the anti-national ‘Economic Opening’, of the neoliberal counter-reforms to health, labor and pensions- now say they want to take care of our health, work and pensions. You don’t know whether to laugh or rage… pic.twitter.com/BrIA7Q3TES — Wilson Arias (@wilsonariasc) August 27, 2023

