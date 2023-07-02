Show on Letná. The black anniversary jersey was lifted into the air by a helicopter

When the press conference with coach Brian Prisk and team captain Ladislav Krejčí ended in the stands, the eyes of all those present turned to the playing field. A yellow helicopter took off from it and carried a huge replica of the new jersey into the air, which flew over the stadium for several minutes.

“The anniversary is exactly November 16. Introducing a special jersey. The third set, which will not be completely typical, but we will use it quite a lot during the season. The jersey was created in cooperation with Adidas,” said Sparta’s spokesperson Ondřej Kasík.

Photo: Sport.cz

In great style, football club Sparta presented the jersey for the 130th anniversary of the club’s founding.

“The jersey has one fundamental difference, the letter S is on the chest instead of the new logo. It fulfills the main message of the song Na srdci S, which plays on Letná after winning matches. Black is the historically traditional color of Sparta, as well as the letter S,” Kasík explained the specifics. “Out of respect for the tradition of the first Spartan jerseys, we will play in the maximum possible number of matches of the anniversary season as the first Spartans. In black jerseys. The primary color of the ACS jerseys for the 2023 season /2024, however, remains red,” added the club in a press release.

“I really like the jersey, I like the classic black one. With gold accessories following last season, it’s a great idea. Great as a third set for me,” commented the design captain Ladislav krejčí.

Sparta also introduced a new general sponsor. The jerseys of the Spartan A-team, B-team and the first women’s selection have been decorated with the logo of the betting company Betano since July. This also applies to UEFA competitions, but there is a catch. For away matches, it will depend on whether Betano holds a betting license in the country where the match will be played.

“The arrival of the Betano brand as a general partner is the result of our long-term conceptual work in the commercial area. We very quickly managed to gain the trust of our partner, who appreciated our innovative approach to marketing and communication. This will soon be reflected in the first activations that we are already preparing together,” comments “deal” Tomáš Křivda, starting on the first day of cooperation between ACS and Betan in the position of general director of AC Sparta Prague.

