Recently awarded the Mia Martini Critics Award at the 73rd Festival Saremo with the song “Splash”, Colapesce and Dimartino they return to talk about them, but this time as actors: they are the protagonists of the film “The spring of my life” by Zavvo Nicolosi, on the big screens of our country on 20-21 and 22 February this year.

A feature film that has nothing to do with the self-celebrations of singers who arrive at the cinema, on the contrary, it is a surreal road movie in a Unedited Sicily. Let’s discover together the incredible locations where it was filmed.

The locations of “The spring of my life”

Colapesce and Dimartino of this new film which also boasts their own personal soundtrack, they are the authors of the story, the screenplay and the protagonists. It is the story of two friends who share a certain musical past and who decide to embark on an unusual journey to Sicily.

Among the locations chosen to shoot the film is his Majesty Etna, symbol of Sicily in the world, the largest active volcano in Europe, but also one of the highest on our entire planet.

Other scenes were shot in Catania, a city with a wonderful sea and an incomparable artistic heritage. A capital that stands out for its magnetic energy, its vitality and its art, architecture, food and wine.

Then again the coast of Acireale, the flagship of the region, which is a territory to be discovered and in which the sacred tradition is strongly rooted.

There are also sections made in Aci Trezza, a small village overlooking the sea and which offers a panorama dominated by the stacks of the Cyclops, basaltic rocks, and the nearby island of Lachea, and Aci Sant’Antonioa small village that rises in a hilly area and where the Cathedral stands out for its beauty, rebuilt after 1693, with a Baroque-style facade and the Church of S. Michele in which several paintings by Vasta (1697-1760) are kept.

Another location is Santa Maria La Scala which rises at the foot of the Timpa, a gigantic richly stratified cliff. Finally Palermo, a city full of contradictions but fascinating. In these parts, in fact, modern and elegant streets alternate with degraded but at the same time highly suggestive neighborhoods.

Sicily, a constant for Colapesce and Dimartino

Thanks to the fact that colander is originally from Solarino in the province of Syracusea vast archaeological naturalistic area which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2005, and Dimartino Of Palermo which, as we have seen, is a city of great emotions, Sicily is a sort of constant in the works of the two artists.

Their songs bear witness to this, just think of Agrigento of which they recall the Majorana Institute in the song of the same name or in Ortigia in “Luna Araba”, a piece they sing with Carmen Consoli, also a genuine Sicilian.

There is also the Scala dei Turchi in their texts, as well as the less known and frequented ones Aeolian islands Filicudi and Alicudi“where to bathe naked”, as they sing in “Toy Boy” with a legend of Italian music: Ornella Vanoni.