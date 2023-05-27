the singer won’t perform until April 2024

They do not improve the health conditions of Celine Dion. The Canadian singer-songwriter has canceled all concerts of the world tour calendar and communicated it in a note posted on Twitter. The voice of ‘My heart will go on’ will not be able to return to the stage until April 2024. For some time, we remember, Celine Dion has been battling a neurological disease defined stiff person syndrome (SPR) which conditions his days to the point of not having full control of his body.









Celine Dion cancels concerts due to illness

Due to the worsening symptoms of the disease, Celine Dion found herself forced to cancel the concerts that would have taken her to stages around the world.

The Canadian singer communicated it in a note shared on Twitter.











His words: “I’m so sorry to disappoint you once again. I’m working hard to get my strength back, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re at 100%.”

Then: “It’s not right to keep putting off shows, and even if it breaks my heart it’s better to cancel everything until I’m really ready to get back on stage. I want you all to know that I do not give up… and I can’t wait to see you again”.

Celine Dion’s illness

As mentioned at the beginning, Celine Dion is affected by rigid person syndrome (SPR), a very rare disease which affects the central nervous system.









According to medical sources, whoever is hit is accused rigidity e muscle spasms. PRS is a disease degenerative.

The spasms and stiffness can escalate into sudden falls and the affected person discovers a sudden fear of open spaces, resulting in sudden stiffness and an inability to balance.





The fake news about death

Celine Dion’s disease is often the subject of speculations by social users and improvised informants.









In one case, for example, someone claims that Celine Dion’s illness is due to Covid vaccinea trend born during the pandemic of the Sars-CoV-2 virus with which anti-vaccines force the correlations between illnesses, illnesses and accidents and immunization.

In other cases, someone has spread the news about death by Celine Dion, one fake news which has even been around since 2013.







