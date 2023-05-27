After re-recording Spillways with Joe Elliott from Def Leppard Tobias Forge continues the hero worship and records Phantomime five cover songs in the Ghost-Autopilot on.

Production technology used sterile polished and inflated suitable for the masses, served Phantomime exactly in line with expectations in terms of sound, aesthetics and implementation, a proven formula – but can rely on compelling songwriting due to the prominent sources, as the relatively dull middle of the road fuss reigns last year it had to offer.

Conversely, the results always fail because of the originals, but that’s really just it Iron Maiden (with more gloss in the bilious production) blatantly simply imitative Phantom of the Opera absolutely redundant, while the synth-heavy Tina Turner evergreen symptomatically leans towards the 80s We Don’t Need Another Hero between slowed down boredom and flattening stadium sledgehammer will surely serve fans.

The fact that it is not such an extreme crux to fall back on numbers that have already been covered so often is also quickly clear, even with relatively despondent faithfulness to the work: straight Jesus He Knows Me (Genesis) rocks as fast as it is tight, really solid as a highlight of the record after See No Evil (Television) cultivates the hard rock comfort zone heavy metal with pompous AOR flair, jogs to the gym for the chorus and shows an oversaturated, wide-legged arena attitude alongside expansive guitar solos and epic gestures, before Hanging Around (The Stranglers) grooving, casually playing the organ and crisply strolling.

Of course, there are no originality awards for this – but especially if you don’t really know anything else Ghost can begin, Phatomime (the admittedly unappealing and straightforwardly inspired) is a surprisingly entertaining affair whose entertaining entertainment value doesn’t give a damn about its sustainability.

