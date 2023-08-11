The Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of Puerto Rico Announces Its Twelfth Annual Vascular Symposium

The Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of Puerto Rico will be hosting its twelfth vascular symposium, aimed at cardiologists, vascular doctors, internists, and primary care physicians. The symposium will focus on the latest advancements in vascular and endovascular pathologies, including optimal management and new alternatives for patient care.

Taking place at the Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort from August 12 to 13, the symposium will kick off with a welcome ceremony by Dr. Rafael Santini, the president of the Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of Puerto Rico. The first conference will be led by Dr. Marc Shemerhorn, focusing on the evolution of aortic surgery.

The two-day event will offer sessions on various topics, such as carotid, aortic, venous, and peripheral arterial conditions, as well as vascular, dialysis, and renal emergency sessions. There will also be a commemorative act honoring the late Dr. Raúl García Rinaldi, a renowned cardiologist and cardiovascular surgeon known for his dedication and empathy towards patients.

The Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of Puerto Rico strives to remain at the forefront of treating vascular conditions affecting patients. Their scientific program aims to strengthen the knowledge and practice of specialists on the island.

This year, the Society has also prioritized educational initiatives to enhance the training of primary care physicians in detecting vascular diseases. In May, they launched the Universidad Vascular, an on-demand continuing education program that provides up-to-date information on the latest advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of vascular diseases.

The symposium will feature the participation of leading cardiologists and vascular surgeons in Puerto Rico who deal with conditions such as peripheral arterial disease, deep vein thrombosis, and cerebrovascular events on a daily basis.

For more information about the upcoming vascular symposium in August, interested individuals can visit the social media platforms of the Society of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of Puerto Rico.

