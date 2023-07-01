The Struggles of Homologating a Medical Degree in Spain: A Doctor’s Frustrating Journey

Title: Argentine-Spanish Doctor Fights for Homologation of Degree to Practice Medicine in Spain

Subtitle: Milena Bonino’s Struggle Highlights the Lengthy and Stressful Process

Traveling to Spain with the hope of practicing medicine can quickly turn into a challenging ordeal, as the homologation of university degrees is a lengthy and stressful process. Milena Bonino, an Argentine-Spanish doctor, arrived in Spain in 2021 with the intention of working in the medical sector. However, more than two years later, she is still awaiting the validation of her university education. In protest, Bonino has been demonstrating in front of the Ministry of Universities for the past seven days, vowing to continue until she receives a response.

Bonino, tired of waiting for her application to be resolved, took to Twitter to share her frustrating experience with the approval process. She graduated in 2019 and decided to emigrate to Spain in 2020 to begin the validation process for her degree obtained in Argentina. However, the COVID-19 pandemic further complicated her situation.

In March 2021, Bonino traveled to Madrid to pursue further studies and prepare for the MIR (Resident Internal Physician) exam, a significant step for doctors specializing in Spain. However, by September, when the enrollment call for the test scheduled for early 2022 was announced, her title had not yet been approved. Despite the difficulties, Bonino remained hopeful, knowing that her dream of specializing in Spain would have to be postponed.

Without the homologation of her degree, Bonino was rejected from the MIR exam in April 2022. Months passed, and still, no progress was made at the Ministry of Universities. When the call for the exam in September 2022 was released, Bonino signed up, hoping for a positive outcome. However, in November, she received the devastating news of rejection due to the lack of approval.

Frustrated and exhausted from the long wait, Bonino took matters into her own hands this month. She stood in front of the Ministry of Universities with a banner, demanding information about her approval process and asserting her rights. Unfortunately, she received no response or assistance from the ministry, which lacks an information desk. Eventually, she managed to speak with a sympathetic worker who informed her that her case was still months away from being reviewed and that the review process at ANECA (National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation) could be indefinite.

The distressing situation has left Bonino desperate. As a trained professional, she finds it disheartening that she must go through such arduous steps to practice in a country where healthcare professionals are highly needed. Bonino expresses her disappointment, emphasizing the importance of the healthcare profession during the COVID-19 pandemic and pleading to be heard and respected.

The story of Milena Bonino sheds light on the struggles many internationally trained doctors face when seeking recognition of their qualifications in Spain. The lengthy and bureaucratic process not only causes stress and despair but also delays the contribution of foreign healthcare professionals to the Spanish healthcare system.

Please note that the information contained in this article is based on Milena Bonino’s statements and experiences. Redacción Médica recommends consulting with a health professional for any health-related inquiries.

[Insert relevant image]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

