Diego Martín Vázquez Confident in Honduras’ Must-Win Match Against Haiti for Gold Cup Quarterfinals Qualification

Title: Honduras National Selector Optimistic for Crucial Gold Cup Match against Haiti

Date: July 1, 2023

Diego Martín Vázquez, the national selector for Honduras, addressed the press conference ahead of the crucial Gold Cup match against Haiti. With the qualifier for the quarterfinals at stake, Vázquez expressed his assessment of the upcoming game, acknowledging the importance of a victory to progress further in the tournament.

Regarding the game against Haiti, Vázquez described it as intense, similar to the previous two matches. He emphasized the need for a win and expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and performance. While acknowledging that Haiti is a strong and fast team, Vázquez remained positive about Honduras’ abilities.

When asked about the possibility of failure if Honduras fails to qualify, Vázquez stated that the focus is always on winning and staying positive. He dismissed any negative thoughts and emphasized the team’s determination to succeed.

Reflecting on the match against Qatar, Vázquez believed that Honduras deserved to win and highlighted their dominance in possession. He commented on the differences between playing against Qatar and Haiti, citing Qatar’s strong defense compared to Haiti’s more attacking approach.

Responding to the comment made by the Haitian coach claiming that his team was better, Vázquez took a diplomatic approach, stating that everyone has their own opinions and respecting them. He expressed eagerness to prove their worth on the field rather than engaging in a debate.

Vázquez acknowledged the absence of Alberth Elis, a key player who will be missed, but expressed confidence in the replacement, highlighting the opportunity for another player to shine. The decision regarding the starting goalkeeper remained uncertain, with Vázquez indicating that it will be evaluated closer to the match.

Injuries have plagued the team, especially in defense, with six central defenders ruled out due to various issues. Vázquez acknowledged the challenges but remained optimistic about fielding the best possible lineup.

When asked how Honduras plans to neutralize Haiti’s best players, Vázquez stressed the importance of being efficient, fighting hard, and capitalizing on opportunities. He acknowledged the quality of Haiti’s forwards and emphasized the need for focus and solid defensive play.

Expressing his delight in experiencing his first Gold Cup, Vázquez described the tournament as prestigious and praised the organization. He emphasized that Honduras is enjoying the competition and hopes to continue their journey in the tournament.

Regarding the pressure surrounding the team, considering the current environment in Honduras, Vázquez embraced it with enthusiasm and desire, translating it onto the pitch. He stated that pressure is a part of football and that the team welcomes the opportunity to improve and give their best.

As Honduras prepares to face Haiti in a decisive Group B encounter, Vázquez’s positive outlook and belief in the team’s abilities will be crucial in their quest for success in the Gold Cup.

