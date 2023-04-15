The supporters and Osimhen are back, but the Napoli of the turnover draws with Verona | First page

Napoli does not go beyond the 0-0 with Verona at the Maradona Stadium, on the 30th day of A league. With this draw the team of Luciano Spalletti, who today opted for a large turnover in view of Tuesday’s match in the Champions League with Milan, rises to 75 points in the standings, +14 over second-placed Lazio. The Verona of Marco Zaffaroni it reaches 23 points, just -3 from the fourth from last place, occupied by Spezia. For Napoli, the good news is represented by Victor Osimhen returns to the fieldin the second half: for him the most important opportunity of the match, a sensational crossbar.

In a Maradona stadium where, after the peace with the president De Laurentiis, the cheer is reactivated with choirs, flags and drums, the first half on the field starts quietly. You have to wait for the 20′ for the first emotion, an own goal by Gaich following a shot by Politano which was disallowed for an active offside position by Olivera. In the 28th minute it was Verona who showed up, with one conclusion of Lasagna parade from Meret. After half an hour Lasagna is still the protagonist, with two high left-footed shots.

In the second half, the first chance came from Napoli, in the 56th minute, with a header from Di Lorenzo which ends on the side to the left of Montipò. Halfway through the second half Spalletti tries to change something, inserendo prima Zielinski e Kvaratskhelia, e poi Lobotka e Osimhen. Napoli with the new entrants is more lively and in the 82nd minute Osimhen hit the crossbar right in the middle with a nice right-footed volley. Napoli pressed but in the 91st minute, on the counterattack, the newcomer Ngonge appears only in front of Meret and kicks badly to the side.