The surgeries talked about in 2023

December 2023: at the CTO Hospital in Turin a team of microsurgeons and neurosurgeons transfers a component of the sciatic nerve, the peroneal part that normally controls the dorsiflexion of the foot (unused due to the amputation of part of a leg), to the paralyzed arm of a patient, to reinnervate the brachial plexus damaged in a road accident. The surgery, which lasted 12 hours, was performed approximately five months after the trauma. The procedure is the result of four years of research, culminating in the publication of a study in the journal Injury.

December 26, 2023 | 5.18pm

(©) ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

