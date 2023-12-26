Home » The surgeries talked about in 2023
Health

The surgeries talked about in 2023

by admin
The surgeries talked about in 2023

December 2023: at the CTO Hospital in Turin a team of microsurgeons and neurosurgeons transfers a component of the sciatic nerve, the peroneal part that normally controls the dorsiflexion of the foot (unused due to the amputation of part of a leg), to the paralyzed arm of a patient, to reinnervate the brachial plexus damaged in a road accident. The surgery, which lasted 12 hours, was performed approximately five months after the trauma. The procedure is the result of four years of research, culminating in the publication of a study in the journal Injury.

December 26, 2023 | 5.18pm

(©) ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Career Opportunities in Healthcare - Why Look for Professionals When Looking for a Job?

You may also like

“Stomach ache, the ideal diet”

“Even with a fever there is a lot...

The Social and Economic Benefits of Active and...

AUSL | Communication and press

what are the symptoms and how to treat...

Ayelén Gallo: Breaking Gender Barriers in the Globe...

Israel–Hamas war, Israeli army hits Red Crescent headquarters...

“Don’t fill yourself with drugs.” Expert advice

E-prescription, premium increases and health ID: This will...

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Shaping the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy