the sweet greeting post (on the set of Temptation Island)

by admin
Philip Bisciglia he celebrated his for the ninth time birthday a Temptation Island. The conductor is already ready to go back up Channel 5 with a new adventure. And it is precisely in the last few hours that Filippo has been reached in Sardinia from his beloved Pamela Camassa who has recently finished the experience at theIsland of the Famous. But let’s see everything in detail.

«The best gift I could receive this year for my birthday is to celebrate it once again here in Sardinia during the filming of Temptation Island (ninth time),” he wrote Philip Bisciglia accompanying the post he published on his profile Instagram.

The conductor performs 46 years old and her post got a lot of good wishes from many fans. His partner also commented on Filippo’s social post Pamela Camassa: «Congratulations love». Among her Instagrsm stories of her, the former castaway, she shared the surprise made to her boyfriend when at the stroke of midnight she brought him a cake with candles to blow out.

