the tender notice “Accelerating the development and access to Innovative Medical Countermeasures” has been published

The Ministry of Health informs that it was published by Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA) of the European Commission, within the EU4Health Program – Workplan 2023, the tender relating to the action “Accelerating the development and access to Innovative Medical Countermeasures”.

The subject of the tender is the stipulation of contracts for the purchase of clinical and non-clinical services to accelerate the development and support access to Innovative Medical Countermeasures (MCM) to diagnose/detect, prevent, protect or treat conditions associated with serious health threats cross-border, with the ultimate aim of allowing innovative products to be placed on the market and ensuring their access in the EU/EEA.

In particular, the following 4 lots are put up for tender:

LOTTO n.1 – Vaccines to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR): aims to accelerate the development of vaccines targeting bacterial infections as an alternative therapeutic strategy to address the growing incidence of antimicrobial resistance. Identified vaccine candidates will need to be designed to target bacteria belonging to at least one of the twelve bacterial families classified as “priority pathogens” in the 2017 WHO list of priority bacterial pathogens.

LOTTO n.2 – Broad-spectrum antivirals against respiratory diseases: will support the development of broad-spectrum antivirals targeting respiratory RNA viral families, such as Paramyxo-, Orthomyxo- and Coronaviridae.

LOTTO n.3 – Broad-spectrum antivirals targeting viral families known to cause Viral Haemorrhagic Fever (VHF): will support the development of broad-spectrum antivirals targeting viral families known to cause Viral Haemorrhagic Fever (VHF), such as Arena-, Bunya-, Flavi-, Filoviridae.

LOTTO n.4 – Metagenomic sequencing for universal pathogen detection: aims to develop a next-generation metagenomic sequencing (mNGS)-based assay that can detect any respiratory viral pathogen, including new and emerging ones, from human respiratory samples.

The total estimated value of the Contract is 82,000,000 Euros.

The complete announcement is available on the dedicated page of Piattaforma TED eTendering.

