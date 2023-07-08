The three stages of menopause, how to understand that something is changing in your body

Menopause is a stage in life that all women will go through at some point. During this period, the female body undergoes a series of changes, here’s what they are.

The changes that occur during menopause can often be unpleasant or even worrying. It is important to know and understand the three stages of menopause in order to better face this transformation.

If you are already in this period of your life, you will be able to recognize some signs that you are experiencing by identifying the phase you are going through. If, on the other hand, you are not yet in menopause, read each step carefully to prepare yourself serenely to live a new part of your life.

Menopause, what are the three phases to know

It is vital that women are aware of the various changes their body will go through during the different stages of menopause. Educating yourself about the symptoms and conditions associated with this stage of life can help reduce anxiety and discomfort. It is also important to consult with your doctor and seek advice on how best to deal with menopause-related symptoms and concerns.

The three stages of menopause and their symptoms – tantasalute.itPhase 1: Perimenopause, often called “pre-menopause,” is the phase that precedes the menopause real. During this time, the body begins to produce less estrogen and the menstrual cycle can become irregular. This phase can also begin several years before the actual menopause. One of the first signs of perimenopause is an irregular menstrual cycle. Your periods may become more or less frequent, with a lighter or heavier flow than usual. In addition, sudden changes in mood, excessive night sweats, sudden hot flashes, insomnia or irregular sleep patterns, and vaginal dryness may occur.Level 2: Menopause occurs when a woman has not had a period for 12 consecutive months. It usually happens between 45 and 55 years old, but it can also occur earlier or later. During this phase, the body completely stops producing estrogen and progesterone, making ovulation impossible. The most obvious sign of menopause isinterruption of the menstrual cycle. Other symptoms may include: hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, decreased libido, vaginal dryness, weight gain and bone loss.Phase 3: Post-menopause is the stage following menopause, and is the period in which a woman has not had the period for at least one year. During this stage, menopausal symptoms may persist, but tend to gradually lessen. During post-menopause, many women may still experience some menopause-related symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings. However, over time, these symptoms tend to decrease in intensity and frequency. It is also important to remember that, during this phase, women are more exposed to the risk of osteoporosis e cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, it is advisable to closely monitor your health and adopt an appropriate lifestyle to reduce these risks.