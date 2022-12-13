Roma Boxe takes home another title. This time it is the 27-year-old Silvia Bignami who becomes the Italian champion in the 52 kg category. “In an instant everything was colored” commented the athlete after the victory of recent days in Gallipoli. The technicians and coaches of the Torre Angela gym also rejoiced, among them Alessandro and Roberta. “It is a very coveted award, we are really happy” they commented to our notebooks.

Rome Boxing Tower Angela in Campidoglio

It was last September, when Antony El Moety – a thirteen-year-old boxer, son of a family who grew up with the smell of ring ropes – was awarded in the Campidoglio by the councilors Andrea Catarci and Alessandro Onorato for having won the Europeans in Turkey and at the Italian championships. A few weeks later, it was Yuri Lupparelli’s turn to win the title of Italian super middleweight champion. In the last year, the Roma Boxe gym in Torre Angela has brought young people from the Roman suburbs to the top. Among the latest achievements, Noemi Traniello won the title of Italian champion in the 52 kg under 22 and 50 kg category, and Vincenzo Fiaschetti again in the 92+ category, the European elite under 22 bronze medal and the Mediterranean Games silver medal 92+; Di Pietro Michael 50 kg junior Italian champion, Addazio Davide and Matteo Cioce Italian silver in the Schoolboys category.

Silvia wins the Italian title

Last, in chronological order Silvia Bignami absolute Italian champion 52 kg elite. Silvia Bignami, in the Gallipoli ring, fought first with a Lazio girl, then with a Marche girl: both eliminated with a 5 to 0. “I’m still full of emotions but I want to write a few lines. Three years ago I had decided to close a door and reevaluate my priorities. I only invested in my professional and academic growth. And this has really given me a lot of satisfaction. But I was off and my dreams were there, closed in the drawer and making an absurd noise. I came to terms with myself and decided to roll up my sleeves and try again, making everything revolve around boxing again” commented Silvia a few hours after the victory that brought her to the Italian top of her category and ready to experience new challenges.