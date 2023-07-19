The trendy A-cut conjures up more fullness in thin hair

Anyone who is not blessed with thick hair, but struggles with thin and fine hair, needs styling that conceals the flat look. The so-called A-cut is perfect if you want to add more volume to your hair. What does the upbeat, elegant, medium-length hairstyle look like?

If you are fed up with hair products such as volume powder and spray or even with harmful styling tools such as curling irons, it is better to choose a suitable hairstyle to give your hair more volume. In principle, there are quite a few trendy hairstyles that really keep what they promise. The A-cut is currently a popular hairstyle trend for 2023, because it is suitable for almost every hair type and every face shape.

This is what the elegant A-Cut looks like

As the name suggests, this cut is all about achieving the shape of the letter “A”. The tip is thus on the top of the head in the form of a middle parting. The hair, which then falls down either side of the face to the shoulders or collarbone, is then given some layers. The purpose of these is to let the strands run outwards, just like with the letter. The result is not only a face-framing effect, but also swing that immediately appears much more voluminous.

The length of the haircut is the perfect middle when you don’t want it to be too long or too short. In addition, it is precisely the length that supports the steps in their filling effect. In itself, the hair length can of course vary according to your taste. However, it is advisable to stick to this one.

When stepping, be careful not to overdo it. For one thing, too many of these can make hair appear thinner in length. On the other hand, you would then rather go in the direction of the wolf cut, especially if you combine the look with curtain bangs.

Modern hairstyles for the summer: easy styling in everyday life

Of course you can also experiment with this hairstyle with curling irons, straightening irons, styling products and a round brush and hair dryer and conjure up chic looks, whereby the side parting can also be chosen for a change. But if you like it particularly simple, you will be happy that you don’t have to do much else to bring out the volume of the hairstyle: simply blow dry your hair upside down. And if you also choose a cold setting, you can be particularly gentle on your hair from now on.

A-cut with bangs for even more volume

A dense fringe, also with a side parting, can ensure that even more volume is achieved in the hair. It is important that your professional hair stylist adjusts the thickness and length of the bangs to match your natural hair volume and face shape, otherwise it can quickly backfire and have the opposite effect. If you have thin hair, you should not use too much of the entire hair for a fringe so that it does not appear even thinner.

Short haircut as a variant of the trend hairstyle

As already mentioned, a medium length is optimal for the A-cut, but of course you can also choose other lengths. The longer, the less pronounced the A-shape. With a short haircut at chin height, this also comes into its own. You can emphasize the face-framing effect with contrasting strands at the front. It doesn’t have to be a bright pink like in the example. Blonde highlights or dark strands are also ideal and modern too.

Blunt A-Cut – Blunt cut for even more elegance

If desired, the A-cut can also be cut bluntly so that it resembles more of a bob. This also reduces the A-shape a little. The blunt cut you get is also modern and capable of creating volume. This variant is also suitable for almost every type.

Waves conjure up additional fullness

The haircut already has the volume effect with normal air drying. If you also wave your hair, you will even strengthen it. With a curling iron or straightening iron, for example, casual beach waves can be styled that are not only perfect in summer, but also provide a touch of summer in the colder months. Perfect for both everyday wear and a party!

Shoulder-length hairstyle with pink strands

Vary the A-line with a side parting

Chic and changeable trend hairstyle for women of all ages

