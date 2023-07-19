Home » New construction is shrinking: Experts see only one way out of the construction crisis – the state
Business

New construction is shrinking: Experts see only one way out of the construction crisis – the state

by admin
New construction is shrinking: Experts see only one way out of the construction crisis – the state

Since the interest rate situation is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future and there are no indications that wood, steel or labor costs are falling either, the study authors Lukas Jonas, Carolin Martin and Thomas Theobald fear lasting damage to the construction industry: “There is the Danger of a reduction in capacity, which will also ensure in the medium term that the available supply will lag far behind demand,” they write. The construction crisis is thus intensifying itself.

In order to prevent this, the experts see almost only one way out: the state must become more active – and intervene in the market.

See also  Hot wall paneling that has it all

You may also like

Exploitation of work: judicial control is triggered for...

Stock market podcast: Lauterbach’s clinic reform – that...

Knot (ECB) opens to pause for rate hikes...

The Mexican Peso Slips Slightly Against the Dollar...

Dell’Acqua: “emergency plan for the next 2 years,...

Politics – summer retreat of the CSU state...

Kering, Pinault chooses Bellettini as his deputy and...

Business trips: companies are now planning this for...

the web is increasingly decisive in the choice

Energy transition: The forgotten successes of Robert Habeck

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy