New construction is shrinking: Experts see only one way out of the construction crisis – the state

Since the interest rate situation is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future and there are no indications that wood, steel or labor costs are falling either, the study authors Lukas Jonas, Carolin Martin and Thomas Theobald fear lasting damage to the construction industry: “There is the Danger of a reduction in capacity, which will also ensure in the medium term that the available supply will lag far behind demand,” they write. The construction crisis is thus intensifying itself.

In order to prevent this, the experts see almost only one way out: the state must become more active – and intervene in the market.

