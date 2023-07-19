what awaits Zrinjski after the elimination of Urartu | Sports

In six days, Zrinjski will be in two draws for European cups.

Source: HŠK Zrinjski

Zrinjski eliminated Urarta and for the first time in the club’s history, and after seven failed attempts, they will play in the second round of Champions League qualification.

The better of the two duels between Slovakian Slovan and Luxemburg Swift awaits him there (the first match ended 1:1, op.a.). The matches of the second round will be played on July 25 and 26, i.e. August 1 and 2, Zrinjski would be the host in the first duel, but the people of Mostar are waiting until then – two draws, on the same day!

Namely, next Monday (July 24) at 12:00 p.m Krunoslav Rendulić and the chosen ones will find out the name of the potential rival in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Only an hour later, the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be drawn for the third qualifying round for the Europa League, to which they will move if they are not successful in the second qualifying round for the European elite.



With that, Zrinjski will play at least six more European games this summer, because eventual elimination at that stage of the Europa League brings an appearance in the League Conference playoffs, where the “nobles” found themselves last year.

If, on the other hand, Zrinjski would jump over the second obstacle in qualifying for the Champions League, then they would already have secured the group stage of the Conference League, so Mostar would become the first BiH. a club that would manage to win a place in the group of a group competition!

But about that – after that, it’s Monday and the “ball dance”, and then the clash with the Slovaks or the Luxembourgers!

By the way, after tonight’s return matches, the four pairs of the second round of the Champions League are known.

They are: Zalgiris – Galatasaray, Breidjablik – Copenhagen, Sherif – Maccabi Haifa and Aris Limassol – BATE Borisov.

The remaining pairs, six in total, will be known after the return matches on Wednesday evening.

