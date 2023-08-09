Home » Property tax: Many municipalities increase the assessment rates significantly
Property tax: Many municipalities increase the assessment rates significantly

Property tax: Many municipalities increase the assessment rates significantly

Especially in regions with a structurally weak economy and companies moving away, income has been falling for years, while the tasks of municipal services of general interest are growing. Many municipalities choose what they see as the only way out in terms of fiscal policy: they ask the residents to pay up and sometimes demand significantly more property tax.

An analysis by auditing and consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) released on August 7 shows the full extent of the nationwide increase.

