Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was never afraid of elections

Web Desk: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said that we are never afraid of elections, we will start our election campaign soon. Addressing the function in Sukkur, he said that our workers are always ready for elections. He said that I will return to the workers in two to three days and then together we will start the election campaign of the People’s Party. will He said that if the next government is elected, they will provide free treatment facilities throughout Sindh including Karachi.

