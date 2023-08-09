Gunfire Games Working on Cross-Platform Play for Remnant II

Gunfire Games to Introduce Cross-Platform Play in Remnant II

Gunfire Games, the developer behind the highly acclaimed sequel Remnant II, has announced that they are actively working on bringing cross-platform play to the game. This news comes as a relief to fans who were left disappointed when the feature was not available at the game’s launch.

In a recent Reddit AMA, game director David Adams addressed the issue of cross-platform play, stating that the team is aware of the demand for this feature and are actively working towards implementing it. Adams highlighted the challenges posed by different platforms and their requirements for cross-platform play but assured fans that it is being actively worked on.

While an exact timeline for the release of cross-platform play has not been revealed, the confirmation that it is in development is sure to excite players who have been eagerly waiting for this feature. The addition of cross-platform play will allow players on different platforms to join forces and play together, fostering a more inclusive and connected gaming experience.

In addition to the news about cross-platform play, Adams also confirmed that the team has plans for more DLC content and prototypes in the pipeline. He also revealed his personal favorite weapon, the Ping-Pong gun, and expressed that there are numerous plans for the franchise as a whole.

Gunfire Games has been focused on building and enhancing the current game, ensuring that players have the best possible experience. With their dedication to continuously improving Remnant II, fans can expect a bright future for the franchise.

Remnant II has been receiving positive reviews since its launch, surpassing its predecessor in terms of success on PC. The addition of cross-platform play is expected to further boost the game’s popularity and bring players from different platforms together.

As gamers eagerly await the release of cross-platform play in Remnant II, Gunfire Games continues to solidify its reputation as a developer that listens to and responds to the desires of its player base. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development.

