The “Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2023” is underway, itinerant screening to reveal the risk of heart attacks and arrhythmias

Knowledge is the first ingredient for the protection of the heart and arteries. And it must go hand in hand with the awareness that a healthy lifestyle and adherence to doctor’s prescriptions are essential to limit the risk of heart attacks, strokes and arrhythmias. The important thing is to know your level of danger – a few simple tests are enough to find out more – and to implement everything possible to preserve the cardiovascular system: in Italy more than four out of ten deaths are linked to pathologies in this area.

The messages proposed by the National Cardiovascular Prevention Campaign based on the “Truck Tour Banca del Cuore 2023”, as part of the broader National Cardiovascular Prevention Project “Banca del Cuore” are life-saving messages. The initiative is promoted by Foundation for Your Heart of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (ANMCO).

Until November, an equipped mobile vehicle will stop in the heart of over 26 Italian cities, to offer all citizens the opportunity to undergo a complete and free cardiological screening. The goal is simple: report how much and how you are at risk, enclose the data in a “card” and offer the information to talk about with your doctor, as befits each screening.

An “ad personam” card for cardiovascular health

As part of the checks, which provide for a cardiovascular prevention screening including an electrocardiographic examination and arrhythmic screening as well as a metabolic screening test with the detection of 9 metabolic parameters with a single drop of blood (Total Cholesterol, Triglycerides, HDL Cholesterol, Cholesterol Ratio HDL/LDL, LDL cholesterol, non-HDL cholesterol, fast glycemia, glycated hemoglobin and uric acid), the control participants will receive a kit of brochures intended for prevention and above all will obtain the BancomHeart.

It is a card that allows 24-hour access to one’s own electrocardiogram, blood pressure values, pathologies suffered, therapies taken, lifestyles practiced and all cardiological and laboratory tests performed. All data will thus be kept in a virtual “safe” which allows, through a secret password known only by the user, to connect from Italy and/or abroad to the “Banca del Cuore” to consult or download one’s own clinical data whenever you wish, or make them available to your own doctor or to that of an Emergency Department in the event of a health emergency.

Important checks after Covid-19

Prevention is also and above all essential in light of the Covid pandemic, which has affected heart diseases at various levels: in people affected by the virus it has generated inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium, ischemic heart disease, cerebral stroke, thromboembolic diseases; it has also contributed to delaying the diagnosis, complicating the management and the prevention aspect of cardiovascular diseases and reducing the possibility of hospitalisations.

“In particular, a 20-25% increase in all cardiovascular diseases has been found in subjects affected by Covid. Identifying risk factors and being aware of one’s health is the first step in protecting our heart – he reports Michael Guliziahead of the project’s operational sector and Director of Cardiology at the Garibaldi-Nesima Hospital in Catania”. On the other hand, the simple passage of the equipped truck has already made it possible in recent years to take stock of a situation that certainly needs to be monitored.

“An initial analysis of the data collected in recent years by the Banca del Cuore Truck Tour Campaign – explains Gulizia – has made it possible to identify a significant increase in the prevalence of some cardiovascular diseases, above all atrial fibrillation and heart failure, with relatively quadruple and triple percentages compared to data so far known in the literature, particularly in young men aged 18-40”.

It is also important to underline that there have been many cases of cardiovascular pathologies unknown to those concerned (asymptomatic forms of atrial fibrillation, malignant arrhythmias with genetic transmission, heart failure and arterial hypertension), the finding of which, thanks to this widespread screening, has probably allowed to avoid probable new deaths from cardiac arrest, progression of atherosclerotic disease and cardioembolic complications.

We focus on prevention

How does it know Dominic GabrielliPresident of the Foundation for Your Heart, “prevention is essential and is mainly based on the control of so-called traditional risk factors such as hypertension, high levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, low levels of HDL cholesterol, overweight and obesity, family history of cardiovascular pathologies before the age of 65, a sedentary lifestyle, cigarette smoking, excessive consumption of alcohol and diabetes; the latter factor which in women increases the risk of developing coronary atherosclerosis by 3 times, with even fatal effects.

From the data of the latest ISS – Istituto Superiore di Sanità survey, 98% of Italians are exposed to at least one cardiovascular risk factor, while 41% have at least three”. Promoting cardiovascular prevention campaigns is therefore essential. The cities involved this year they will be in order: Florence, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Salerno, Matera, Lecce, Bari, breaking latest news, Ancona, Acri, Cosenza, Motta S. Lucia, Reggio Calabria, Catania, Palermo, Oristano, Savona, Casale Monferrato, Turin, Aosta, Biella, Milan, S. Donà di Piave, Udine and Piacenza.

